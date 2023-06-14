Nick Minaj Celebrates 'New Boobs' After Hinting She Was Considering Breast Reduction

Getty

In the lead-up to the "Barbie" film premiere, hip-hop's original Barbie, Nicki Minaj, is hinting that she finally went through with breast reduction surgery in a new video shared to her Instagram hyping both the highly-anticipated movie, and her (possibly tweaked) assets.

Just like the plastic Barbie had her figure tweaked a few years back to reduce the size of her bust, it looks like rap's reigning Barbie may have done the same. Nicki Minaj hit up her Instagram to celebrate her "new boobs" this week.

The move comes just over a year after Nicki shared that she'd been considering getting breast reduction surgery during an Instagram Live session in May 2022, per Hollywood Life. There, Nicki said that "a female in the industry" had advised she have the procedure.

That same month, Nicki hinted again that she was considering a surgical alteration when she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Met Gala. On the red carpet with La La Anthony, she quipped, "The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small."

She then added, "Enjoy these t---ies cause y'all ain't gonna see it ever again!"

The latest video clip shows Nicki vibing to her new "Barbie World" collaboration with Ice Spice for the upcoming film -- sampling Aqua's iconic song of the same name and with a definite emphasis on her chest.

While Nicki's caption for the share was all about the film and her new track for it," she jumped into her own comments to add a cheeky little nod. "New boobs who dis?" she wrote, leading to more than a thousand quick replies.

Admittedly, this is not definitive confirmation that Nicki underwent breast reduction surgery, but it is certainly hinting in that direction. Either way, she's definitely living her best life in the cilp and on the charts.

Just earlier this month, Nicki teased the release of her upcoming fifth studio album, and first in five years. She hasn't dropped a name yet, but fans can book October 20 on their calendars to catch the new release, and see if "Barbie World" appears there, as well.

"Barbie World" follows a couple of other high-profile new singles by Nicki this year, including another Ice Spice collab with "Princess Diana" and "Alone" with Kim Petras.