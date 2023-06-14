Wes Anderson Expresses Support for Bill Murray Amid Misconduct Allegations

Getty

"I don't want to speak about somebody else's experience, but he's really part of my family," said the filmmaker, who also shared why Murray isn't in his upcoming movie, "Asteroid City."

Wes Anderson is voicing his support for Bill Murray following the misconduct allegations against him.

In a recent interview with Indiewire, the filmmaker shared that he'll continue to work with Murray despite the recent controversy surrounding the 72-year-old actor.

"My experience with Bill is so extensive. Bill was such a great supporter of me from the very beginning," Anderson said. "I don't want to speak about somebody else's experience, but he's really part of my family. You know, he's my daughter’s godfather. In fact, he actually baptized her. He's the one who splashed the water."

Murray has appeared in nine of Anderson's films, starring in every movie since 1998's "Rushmore" aside from Anderson's upcoming film, "Asteroid City." However, the Oscar-nominated director said Murray was "supposed to be in the movie," before explaining why it didn't work out.

"It's not a great thing to say, 'Well this person was supposed to play this part,'" Anderson told Indiewire. "Once someone gets a part, you're supposed to say, 'Well, this is their part.' But in this case, because there was some confusion about what happened with Bill. He was supposed to play the motel manager who Steve Carell plays, and Bill got COVID four days before he was supposed to start shooting. He was in Ireland and in the case of our movie, we had schedules of so many people that are all puzzled around. The people who Bill was supposed to play scenes with were going to be gone by the time he cleared the COVID protocols and stuff. And in fact, he was quite sick. So Bill missed his part and Steve Carell came in quite suddenly. He was great, I loved having him. I met him, he arrived, and we were immediately shooting."

"Then when Bill got better, he came to Spain," he added. "At the end of the movie [where ‘Asteroid’ shot], we finished the movie, and Bill and I got in a car and drove to France. It was a great way to finish but it was the first time I hadn’t had him in a movie in a long time."

Last year, Murray made headlines after production was suspended on his film "Being Mortal" following a complaint that was made on set.

When it was later revealed the complaint had been made against Murray because of alleged "inappropriate behavior," previous negative stories resurfaced along with some former coworkers coming forward with their own allegations for the first time.