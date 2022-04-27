Megan Fox on Supporting Son Wearing Dresses: 'I Just Wish That Humanity Was Not Like This'

Getty

Megan Fox has done everything she can to protect her children from being bullied for making the choices they want about what to wear and how they present themselves, but she knows she won't be able to protect them forever.

The actress opened up about the challenges she faces trying to support and protect her son, who "started wearing dresses when he was about two," as part of a wide-ranging interview with Glamour UK.

From the beginning, when her son Noah, who is now nine years old, expressed an interest in wearing dresses, Fox started doing the work. "I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," she said.

"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she went on. "And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

In fact, sexuality isn't even broached in this portion of the interview interview, nor is it relevant to what Noah's dealing with and what she, as his parent, is dealing with in trying to be there for him.

Fox, from the start, said she made sure to raise her children that it was all okay, whatever it was. But that's at home. And unfortunately, despite what Covid may have made it look like for a little while, we can't live our whole lives in the safe confines of our homes.

"I can’t control the way other people react to my children," she told the outlet. "I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them."

Nevertheless, from the beginning, she has done everything she could to protect them as long as possible, limiting their exposure to the internet and social media, and enrolling them in a very liberal and more open-minded school.

She said that other kids in the school are being raised in a similar fashion, with limited access. She said "they know their parents are famous, but their knowledge of it is very limited." Aside from Noah, she also shares Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Despite all her efforts, though, she knows she can't protect her children from the world forever, and even shared that it's already not always enough.

"I do have a child that suffers," she admitted. "So, I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this."

"My kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason," she continued. "It’s just hard, as a mom."

She said that she wishes could share with the world all these amazing things about Noah, like how he "can learn Mozart's concerto in an hour," but she also knows she can't.