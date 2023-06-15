Kim Cattrall Says She Had a 'Late Blooming' Sexual Awakening

Getty

"Sexuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it's expressing something in a very intimate way," says Cattrall.

Kim Cattrall is sharing her experiences with discovering her sexuality, which she called "late blooming."

The "Sex and the City" star spoke on the "Modern Love" podcast at the Tribeca Film Festival this week, where she got candid about relationships.

"I had sort of a late-blooming sexuality," Cattrall, now 66, said of dating in her 40s. "So for me, at that period of time, I was in a relationship where experimentation was readily available, and it was fun."

"It's asking for what you want. It's showing what you want. Most men don't have a clue -- not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you," she continued. "And most women, they're too nervous, too anxious, or they haven't done their homework to find out what feels good."

"Sexuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it's expressing something in a very intimate way," added Cattrall.

Cattrall also spoke about how relationships take "good work," but through that she has had a "meaningful" relationship with her partner of seven years, Russell Thomas.

"It's hard work. It's not easy. People feel that it's something that happens, and you're lucky. Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity," said the actress.

"And you meet this person and the work is just begun but it's not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life," she continued. "So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you're alive."

The actress has been in a longterm relationship with Thomas since 2016, when he was working at the BBC.

Cattrall also recently announced that she will be making a cameo in, "And Just Like That", which was a delightful surprise for fans.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cattrall famously starred as Samantha Jones in all six seasons of "Sex and the City," which ran from 1998 to 2004, and the two spinoff films, which were released in 2008 and 2018. Over the years, she's continued to speak out about her decision to never return to the franchise following her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, hence why the news of Cattrall's cameo was unexpected.

Alongside a Variety report about her upcoming cameo in Season 2 of "And Just Like That," Cattrall wrote, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….."

According to Variety, Cattrall will star in one scene, which will be a phone conversation with SJP's Carrie Bradshaw. The outlet said Cattrall shot her "And Just Like That" cameo in late March, and she didn't interact with any of her former co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King.