Priscilla Presley Says 'Elvis Would Be Proud' of Riley Keough Settlement Over Lisa Marie's Trust

Priscilla and her granddaughter settled their dispute over control of Lisa Marie's trust last month.

Priscilla Presley is addressing the recent settlement agreement she reached with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, over her late daughter Lisa Marie's trust.

On Wednesday, Priscilla filed a declaration in which she shared her positive reaction to the end of her legal battle with Riley, noting that she believes her late ex-husband Elvis Presley "would be proud."

"My daughter's passing was both devastating and heartbreaking," Priscilla wrote in the declaration, which was obtained by People. "We have learned that the fans realize that we are 'Just a Family.' Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa's wishes are what are most important to all of us."

"My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family," she added.

Last month, Priscilla, 78, and Riley, 34, settled their dispute over the control of Lisa Marie's trust. Although it hasn't been revealed how much Lisa Marie's estate paid Priscilla, sources told TMZ it was a million-dollar settlement.

Priscilla and Riley's lawyers shared statements following the end of the dispute, per People.

"Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future," Priscilla's attorney said, while Riley's noted, "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it."

The legal drama between Priscilla and her granddaughter began back in January, shortly after the passing of Lisa Marie, who died on January 12 at the age of 54, after being rushed to the hospital following a cardiac episode.

Priscilla challenged a 2016 amendment made to her daughter's will that removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees. In their place, Lisa Marie named her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough, who tragically passed away in 2020. Subsequently, Riley remained as the sole trustee to Lisa Marie's estate, which includes Graceland.

Priscilla argued that she was unaware of an amendment to Lisa Marie's will until after her death, which she claimed was a violation of the trust. Since then, there were multiple reports the two had not been speaking to one another, but that may have not been entirely accurate.

Priscilla shut down speculation of an ongoing feud between her and Riley while appearing at a Q&A for "An Evening to Remember with Priscilla Presley" in April.

"That's not the case at all," she said, per ET, saying that the rumors of a feud "weren't true."