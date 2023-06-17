Lady Gaga Explains Why She's Been 'So Private' Lately in Open Letter to Fans

Instagram

"I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity," the singer and actress shared in a message to her fans.

Lady Gaga is opened up about why she's remained rather private recently.

On Friday, the singer shared an open letter to fans on Instagram, in which she got "personal" with her followers and detailed the several reasons she's been more quiet than usual on social media lately, revealing that she's been working on a Chromatica Ball concert tour film and creating music for a "special project."

"I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven't been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process," Gaga, 37, began in the caption of a black-and-white photo of herself sitting on the floor in front of a TV screen.

"I've been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way -- I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work," she added, "and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit."

The Oscar winner went on to share how working on all of the various projects has impacted her.

"I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling," she wrote.

"I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity -- to create within myself and to have a personal life that's just for me," Gaga continued.

"I'm sure that may feel different because I haven't always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)," she added.

Gaga concluded her post by sharing her love for her fans and thanking them for their support, while also expressing her excitement over fans being able to experience The Chromatic Ball film when it comes out.

"I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change," she wrote. "I can't even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives."