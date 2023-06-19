Heather Locklear, Not Pamela Anderson, Was Love of Tommy Lee's Life says Wife Brittany Furlan

Getty

Furlan notes that while she's "definitely tried" to keep things friendly with her husband's exes, there are "a lot that goes on" behind the scenes "that kept that from happening."

Tommy Lee has no shortage of famous exes, but when it comes to Pamela Anderson and Heather Locklear, his current wife says the latter was actually "the love of his life."

Speaking with People, Brittany Furlan said she's actually formed a friendship with the "Melrose Place" alum, who was Lee's second wife from 1986 until 1993. The two exes share no children, but do apparently have a pretty good relationship with each other now.

"Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years!" said Furlan. "Heather and I are very close. She's awesome, I love her. I think she's the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She's just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around."

She said that while she's "definitely tried" to be friendly with his exes, "there's a lot that goes on that I don't share publicly that keeps that from happening." That being said, of Locklear, she added, "she's very, very nice, so I've managed to have a relationship with her and I am so grateful for that."

Furlan said that Locklear "tells me funny stories" about her own history with Lee, who Brittany has even scolded for how things ended between him and the "Spin City" star.

"I yell at my husband, I'm like, 'I can't believe you cheated on her. She's so cool,'" she claimed. "That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he's a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn."

"She was the love of his life. I see it, because she's just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person," she added. "Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that's why they're still really good friends."

Following his split from Locklear, he married Anderson in 1995, having two children together -- sons Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 25, before their 1998 divorce.