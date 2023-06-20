Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About the Realities of Raising a Child as a Celebrity Parent

Getty

Speaking with Cameron Diaz for a new interview, Lawrence shared how motherhood has affected her outlook on her career and fame in general.

Jennifer Lawrence gave a rare glimpse into her life as a mom while speaking with friend Cameron Diaz for a new Interview profile.

Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a baby boy, son Cy, in February 2022, a life moment which she revealed has changed the way she looks at both her career and fame in general.

During the interview, Diaz wondered whether Lawrence wanted to spend more time at home since becoming a mother, or if she felt like she could still easily "squeeze in a project here and there" between mom duties.

"There's no squeezing when you have a baby. There's just home, and it's the best," said the Hunger Games alum. "It definitely helps weed out projects: 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'"

She added that her husband is also "the greatest father in the entire world," which makes it a little easier for her to be away. "So when I'm away, I don't have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt," joked Lawrence.

As the parenthood questions continued, Diaz then asked whether she felt she'd still be making movies by the time her son is a teenager, or if she sees herself "dipping out at any point." Diaz, of course, has stepped out of the limelight quite a bit in recent years to focus on her family life with Benji Madden and their daughter, Raddix -- though she is set to return to acting in the upcoming Netflix film titled, coincidentally enough, Back in Action.

"I think about dipping out a lot when I'm working. I'm like, 'I'm not going to be doing this forever. I'm tired. This is hard,'" Lawrence began. "Then you take a few months off, you read something terrific, and you're like, 'Oh my god, I have to make this.' So I don't know if I can answer that question."

She added that she has given a lot of though about "having a child that's being born into a lifestyle that's different from his friends," but added that across the board children have all kinds of "advantaged and disadvantages when they're born" so all she can do is "just make sure he knows he's loved, and that he's our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness."

Lawrence acknowledged there will likely be "challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle," but concluded they'll "have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes."

After Diaz commended the 32-year-old actress on how she's "done a really great job at protecting" her son, J-Law said she was "so nervous when I was pregnant," pointing to the paparazzi attention she'd sometimes be met with in New York.

"I was just like, 'How the f--- am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?'" she said she thought at first, before sharing how her perspective shifted after giving birth.

"Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I'm anxious before I leave the house, or I'm angry when we're outside, that's going to impact him," she explained. "So it's actually done the opposite, where I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed, because I don't have a choice. You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk. I don't want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have."