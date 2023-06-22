Orville Peck Postpones Upcoming Tour to Focus on His 'Mental and Physical Health'

Getty

Calling it "one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make," Peck made the announcement the day after his tour began with show at Madison Square Garden.

Country artist Orville Peck has announced that he is postponing the remainder of his Bronco tour to focus on his mental and physical health.

The 35-year-old 'Dead of Night' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, apologizing to fans after making what he has described as an "incredibly difficult decision."

"I am incredibly heartbroken to share this news, but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately," Peck wrote in the post. "This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you the best."

"My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted," he continued.

"Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world. But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come," Peck added. "I truly hope you can understand."

"See you soon and sending all of my love," he concluded.

The announcement comes just one day after he kicked off the tour on June 20 with a show at Madison Square Garden.

Other dates through August 10 included stops in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and New Mexico, as well as stops planned for Vancouver as well.

His website also has appearances scheduled for a pride festival in Seattle later this week, a folk festival in July and Outside Lands in San Francisco in August.