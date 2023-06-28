Kelly Clarkson Says Using Anti-Depressants Amid Divorce Was 'Greatest Decision Ever'

Getty

Clarkson opens up about being on Lexapro for two months, saying, "I wouldn't have made it" through her divorce without it.

Kelly Clarkson is sharing her experience with anti-depressants and how they helped her after amid her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The singer appeared on the Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast, where she opened up about her mental health struggles following the split.

"I looked at my therapist and I just couldn't stop sobbing," revealed Clarkson, who has been open in the past about turning to therapy throughout the divorce process. "I was like, 'I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn't stop crying. I cannot do this.'"

"And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and like all my childhood issues of whatever," she explained.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host then went on to reveal that she was also on anti-depressants for a short amount of time to help her get through this rough patch.

"I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months," shared Clarkson, 41. "My thing was, I just can't smile anymore for America right now. I'm not happy and I need help."

"It was honest to God, the greatest decision ever," she added. "I wouldn't have made it [without it]."

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, before splitting in 2020; the two share daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7. The separation sparked a tumultuous legal battle before both their divorce and custody arrangements were finalized in 2021.

Clarkson's new album, Chemistry, released on Friday, June 23rd.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.