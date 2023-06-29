Pete Davidson Shares Five-Year Plan for 'Titanic 2' Ferry He Bought with Colin Jost While Stoned

Getty

It turns out there may be more going on with that infamous Staten Island Ferry purchase than even Pete Davidson knew. The "Saturday Night Live" alum recently admitted to being stoned when he and co-star Colin Jost bought it at auction in January 2022 for $280,000.

As recently as three weeks ago, Davidson told Entertainment Tonight that he has "no idea what's going on with that thing." He also seemed a little down on the whole thing, quipping, "Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f--k out of there so I can stop paying for it."

Now, though, it looks like there are all kinds of plans ... and maybe Davidson's enthusiasm for the possibilities have turned around. At least it sounds like the guys have gotten very serious about the costly project.

It's still a long way away, with Davidson telling Seth Meyers on Wednesday's episode of the latter's new podcast "Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers," that they're looking at at least five years down the road, as reported by The Daily Beast. But they are moving ahead with the idea of making it a floating entertainment complex.

He also shared that the comics dubbed the ferry "Titanic 2" on the LLC documentation as a joke. Their plan, though, is just about as elaborate as those of the original doomed cruiseliner.

"It's all going to stay the same--the same outside, we're gonna keep what we can and just repurpose, make sure it's nice, but it'll be the Staten Island Ferry," Davidson said. It's the inside that's going to be drastically different.

"There'll be a restaurant, there'll be a concert venue, there'll be a movie theater," Davidson told Meyers. "And then there's hotels in it, so we'll have a couple of those, and then in the winter, [we'll] tug [the ferry] to Miami."

Davidson had previously lamented that the duo were "in the hole" after the impromptu purchase, which he also claimed they were both high during. Jost later denied that he was high, which took away a nice excuse for such a dubious purchase.

Nevertheless, while Davidson didn't offer a timeline of when he and Jost most recently talked about it, we can imagine it happening after his less-informed chat with ET.

He said that Jost called him and asked him to jump on a call about the ferry. "I was like, 'We're still doing that thing?'" Davidson said. "He's like, 'Yeah, this is pretty serious.'"

"And it is! I had no idea," Davidson continued. "I just saw a link and sent a deposit and now I'm stuck with a f---in' boat."

While it's still a ways down the road, whatever might happen, Davidson said that he and Jost were able to get a glimpse at the possible future. "We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, show-you-what-it-could-be type-things, and now we're out to a few people," he said. "And it seems like it's all going well."

Jost was a little more optimistic about the timeline than Davidson earlier this month when he debunked his partner's story that they were both stoned during the purchase. Taking to Instagram, he asked, "Is it worse that I was atually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?"

"We're excited to prove the non-believers wrong," he continued. "You're going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words."

The comedian also had to throw a couple jokes in surrounding the expensive purchase.