Noah Cyrus' Engagement Met with Trolls Calling Her Ugly, Reminds Her of Feeling Suicidal at 11

Getty

Noah Cyrus, younger sister of Miley Cyrus, says she was bombarded with comments calling her ugly and criticizing her face and body again, just like what she had to endure when she was only 11 and 12 years old.

Noah Cyrus tried to share one of the most positive and exciting moments in her life on social media, and was met with extreme negativity and cruelty.

Jumping on her Instagram Stories just three days after announcing her engagement, as covered by E! News, Miley Cyrus' little sister said that the "comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body" are yet again people online "working so hard to take the joy, love and happiness from me."

She also said that the onslaught of insensitive comments reminded her of when she had to endure the same kind of online abuse at just 11 and 12 years old, a time when, as she put it, she "was still forming my brain."

"I was lead to believe by these same people on the internet that myself -- that little girl self -- didn't deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards," Noah said.

"I've been reminded again today how deeply f--ked the internet is and how it turned me against myself and lead myself to believe I should kill myself, wasn't worth living, ending up suicidal and dependent on drugs," she continued.

She said that reliving this kind of online hate leaves her worried for children growing up today with the internet and social media, as well as any future children she might have.

"No one deserves the words I've read today," she said, feeling grateful for the progress she's made in her own mental health journey that's allowed her to be able to endure it.

"I'm lucky I'm in a place that these words don't trigger me into hurting myself once again," she said. "The internet is hell on earth, and we're all here together."

She continued her message in another post, saying that "we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives." [emphases hers --ed.]

"People are losing their lives to these type of words," she continued. "Murderous words that you people drop at the press of a button, and there is never any accountability held. I'm so tired of seeing it on the daily. It really makes me sick."

On Monday, Noah posted a carousel of images culminating in a shot of a gorgeous engagement ring to her Instagram page. Her caption was a message to her new fiancé, fashion designer Pinkus.

"the greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together," she wrote. "i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give."

"you're the least judge mental human being i've ever met," she continued. "the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i've never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough."

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (just dial 988) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.