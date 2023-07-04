12 Stars Who Are Owners Of Their Own Bar Or Pub

Getty

While it may seem like you’d only run into celebrities at a bar in Hollywood or Beverly Hills, that’s far from the truth!

With celebrity-owned bars popping up all across the country, you could run into stars like Garth Brooks at his new bar in Nashville or Ty Burrell at one of his several spots in Salt Lake City.

So whether you’re looking to meet a celeb or just grab a drink, these spots are perfect for your next night out.

Check out which celebrities own their own bars below…

Garth Brooks is set to soon open the doors to Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in Nashville, Tennessee. He says the spot will be welcoming to everyone -- and they’ll be serving up Bud Light despite the recent controversy surrounding the company.

"I know this sounds corny. I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks…I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a--hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway," he told Billboard.

In 2019, Justin Theroux teamed up with some of his friends to open Ray's Bar in New York City. The Lower East Side hotspot was designed to be reminiscent of a dive bar and has since become a hang spot for celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Dave Chapelle. In an announcement post about the bar, Justin joked that his dog Kuma was one of the co-owners.

"Hey New York City. Kuma and I are opening a bar with a couple friends called Ray’s. Because Sometimes you wanna go where nobody knows your name. Good times," he wrote on Instagram.

3. Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley is the owner of Whiskey Row, a bar that has locations in Arizona, Tennessee, and Colorado. He opened the first spot in 2013 and has since opened three more. The drink list features 40 different types of whiskey as well as some of Dierks' signature mixers. One location even features bar taps at each table so guests can pour their own drinks.

"Bars are something I know really well. I spend a lot of time in them, feel really comfortable there, so it's about time I had my own, I think," Dierks said ahead of the first location's opening.

Jay-Z is behind New York City sports bar and lounge 40/40 Club -- named after the prestigious baseball achievement where a player hits 40 home runs and steals 40 bases in one season. The first location opened in 2003, the same year Jay gave it a shout out in his song "Dirt Off Your Shoulder." Other locations later opened in Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Brooklyn and Atlanta. While the Atlantic City and Las Vegas locations have since closed, the others are still going strong, serving as an upscale spot to catch a game.

"I love sports and wanted to create an environment that is conducive to match my lifestyle, while watching the games at the same time," Jay Z said.

Across the pond, Piers Morgan is the owner of a Victorian pub in London called The Hansom Cab. Growing up, Piers' parents ran a pub and his brother Rupert later went on to work at Guy Ritchie's pub -- so hospitality runs in his family. Piers says he was inspired to open his own pub and recruited his brother to be a partner. When they came across The Hansom Cab, they quickly made the purchase.

"It suited our purposes perfectly. Slightly run-down, but in a great area, with loads of potential. The roles of each partner is clearly defined: Rupert to manage it, [co-owner] Tarquin [Gorst] to do all the finances, and me to bring a bit of stardust to proceedings through my thirsty celebrity friends," he wrote in an article for the Daily Mail.

6. Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun is not only a co-owner in Justin Theroux's spot, Ray's Bar, but he also recently became a partner at Jac's on Bond in New York City. As for how he got involved, Nicholas says he was hanging out with his friend Jon Neidich, a hospitality executive, who ended up bringing up the new bar. Nicholas admits he begged to be brought on as an investor.

"I was with my friend Jon Neidich, one of the guys at Ray's. He and I were up late on the Fourth of July -- up very late -- and toward the end of the night he started telling me about a bar he was opening," Nicholas told Grub Street. "It's just so fun, y'know? You have a place to meet people and drink tequila-sodas for free."

In 2022, Pete Davidson became a part of a group of celebrities to invest in Pebble Bar in New York City. Pete, along with Mark Ronson, Nicholas Braun, Justin Theroux and Jason Sudeikis, helped open the 19th century townhouse-turned-bar. The spot was formerly a pub frequented by the "SNL" cast that included a secret entrance through Rockefeller Center. The multi-level establishment now also features an event space on the fourth floor called Johnny’s that can host up to 50 guests.

Peyton Manning is the owner of Saloon 16, a bar located at the Graduate Knoxville hotel near his alma mater, the University of Tennessee. The Western-inspired spot opened in 2020 and tells the story of Peyton’s UT experience. The menu items even pay tribute to former teammates, coaches and professors from his college career.

"As far as the stories behind the menu items, Peyton wanted to pay homage to the people that meant the most to him and his college football career," the hotel’s general manager Kirk Figgins explained.

Dylan Sprouse has been a co-owner of All-Wise Meadery since he opened it in 2018. The idea to create the meadery stemmed from Dylan’s passion for home brewing, which he started doing when he was just 16. Dylan continued his hobby through college, brewing in his NYU dorm room. After working for a distillery, he reached out to his friend Doug Brochu, who also had an interest in home brewing.

"I called Doug and I said, 'Doug, we’ve been talking for years about owning a brewery eventually. Why don’t we stop talking for years, and why don't we start talking about now?' And we hit the ground running," Dylan told Cosmopolitan.

Ty Burrell owns quite a few of his own establishments, including Beer Bar and Bar-X in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since opening, Beer Bar has become known for its extensive beer list, which includes 150 different brews. Meanwhile, Bar-X is a historical prohibition-era bar. Ty says he decided to get involved in the bar scene in Utah when a family friend approached him about investing in a dive bar right before "Modern Family" started airing.

"The idea to venture into the food and wine industry came during the early days of 'Modern Family.' My wife and I were living in Utah when I wasn't filming, and sometime after we had settled in Salt Lake," he wrote. "Though I was filming at the time, we had just been picked up by a network and we weren't on the air yet. I kind of figured that the show might get canceled…so I was planning to come back to Salt Lake City a few months later if it did. 'Modern Family' didn't end up getting canceled and we opened the bar in the midst of it all."

Drake was once the owner of Pick 6ix Sports in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. It originally began as a restaurant but ended up shutting down after a flood. In March 2019, it reopened as a sports bar. The bar operated as usual for the next few months but ultimately closed its doors again in November due to another flood. Amid disputes with their landlord, Pick 6ix Sports announced it would be closing for good in early 2020 -- but had plans to hopefully relocate in the future.

Nick Lachey and his brother Drew were once the owners of their own sports bar, Lachey's, in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. The bar, which once had its own reality show, was open for three years before unfortunately closing in 2018.