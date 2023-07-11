Why Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Waited Until His Fiancée Gave Birth Before Making Emotional Abuse Claims

Getty

Hill and Olivia Millar recently welcomed their first child together, with Sarah Brady saying that while the timing of her allegations "can seem bad," she had good intentions.

Ex of Jonah Hill and surfer Sarah Brady (above right) provided some insight into why she waited until his fiancée gave birth before coming forward with allegations of emotionally abusive behavior ... and why she decided to release what she claims are their private text messages to the public.

Brady began making headlines over the weekend, after posting a series of Instagram Stories in which she labeled her ex a "misogynist narcissist" and accused him of being controlling during their relationship. She posted a number of their alleged text messages to social media, including one where Hill appeared to share a list of what he needed in a partner -- saying he couldn't be with someone who went "surfing with men" or posted photos "of yourself in a bathing suit."

As the days have gone on, Brady has continued to share more allegations, also responding to those who wondered why she waited so long to make her claims, considering the two -- who began dating in 2021 -- split last year. On Sunday, she explained that she didn't want to come out with her messages while Hill's fiancée Olivia Millar was pregnant. The pair welcomed a child together back in May.

"I didn't want her to have to see all of this while she was pregnant because I didn't know what kind of stress that would cause on her and her baby, like, physically and everything," Brady explained in a voice memo, adding that while "the timing can seem bad," she only had good intentions.

"I just hope she would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends, like, friends of mine that I met through him that I know are good people that I know would make an effort to protect her," Brady continued. "I waited until she had her baby so I knew they were physically not impacted by me sharing this s--- and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby, which she birthed and she created."

She later said that she was "not trying to slander somebody's reputation" and clarified that her intention "was not to cancel him." She added, "I'm not trying to 'cancel' anyone."

In additional texts to her friends which she also shared to Instagram, Brady said the two "were in couples therapy negotiating a list of things I was basically saying I needed to be able to have the freedom to do in order for me to stay in the relationship." She said that she also "asked him to make a list of his needs too," but said his list was instead "five rules for me, not anything that he needed the freedom to do in his life himself ... it was a list of expectations/rules for me."

"When we ended it, it's because we couldn't agree on that and then I stayed friends with him for the next six months and he just kept chalking up our break up to us being in different places in life when that's bulls---," she claimed. "He kept me on as a close emotional confidant after the break up was, Sexting me on July 13, 2022, visited me at my apartment in my hometown in early August 2022, and then waited till a week after I moved to Hawaii for law school to send me a text being like btw I'm in a new relationship."

She later posted that while "it may seem as if I am sharing a lot," she added, "you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family."

"If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to," Brady continued. "I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints which can enable emotionally abusive behavior."

As for why she posted their private text messages, Brady acknowledged that's "typically not a nice or appropriate thing to do." She defended herself by saying, "However, in this situation, I decided that the potential benefits outweigh the possible consequences, ex: being viewed as a mean person for sharing our convos."

She also concluded that she would have appreciated a warning from any women who dated someone before her.