Kim Kardashian Pulls Wild Prank on Entire Family, Even Gets 'Head of Disney' In on Trick

After Kim revealed some "very important news," shocked mom Kris scrambled into momager mode ... only to then learn it was all a carefully orchestrated prank that even had Travis Barker thinking, "there's no f---ing way."

Kim Kardashian dropped a bombshell announcement on her family when they gathered in Palm Springs for Thanksgiving ... one that would up being a total lie.

Immediately, they all thought she was going to reveal a pregnancy. "No, by who? The 500 people I'm dating?" she quipped, before standing up to make the actual announcement.

you ready for this @JessePalmerTV? stream a new episode of #TheKardashians this thursday on @hulu and watch @BacheloretteABC mondays at 9/8c on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/bAGq1x9AmF — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) July 12, 2023 @kardashianshulu

"No one knows. So ... an executive from Disney called me, Rob Mills," she began, referring to the Executive Vice President of Unscripted content for Disney -- which, of course, owns both Hulu and ABC.

"They wanted to call me directly and then I was gonna connect them with you once I decided if I was gonna do it or not," she then said to her mom, before saying, "I'm gonna do the show The Bachelorette."

Everyone was shocked, but no one more than Kris.

"No, not happening. Nope," she said in a confessional. "I'm not momager, manager, mother, name a title, I'll put any hat on that you want. But you're not doing this."

Khloe seemed skeptical, telling her sister, "100% you're not doing this. There's no way in hell she's doing this." She then asked, "You're gonna be stuck in a house with 20 strange men that you have to make out with? Are you okay?"

"Absolutely not should you be on The Bachelorette," Khloe added in a confessional. "First of all, you barely drink, so you don't know how to be drunk. They won't let you have your glam team, I can guarantee you that, and you're gonna be making it with random people all day long, that sounds gross."

Kim kept up with her lie, though, saying that production agreed to film it in Malibu so she'd be closer to home. "You guys, I've thought this through and thought it was so much fun," she added, before telling Kris to call Mills herself to confirm this was the real deal. Jumping into momager mode, Jenner pulled out her phone and called Rob, who said that they had in fact offered her the gig.

Kris had questions, asking what kind of budget they had for her daughter, as he said they were always open to negotiations. Jenner then said that being on The Bachelorette wasn't "exactly the space I saw Kim in," adding that her daughter has four children and a "big, busy life." Mills pushed back, saying Kim's "story" would be "so great" for the dating competition show.

"I think somebody who has put everybody first and now is looking for this guy is what's gonna make this really special," he added before they ended the call.

In a confessional, Kris said she watches and loves the series, but added, "Do I want my daughter on the show? Oh, hell no."

Thankfully -- at least for Kris -- it was all a ruse, as Kim exclaimed, "I'm kidding, it was a prank. The head of Disney was in on it." That came as a relief to everyone in the room, as Travis Barker said, "I'm sitting here thinking, there's no f---ing way." Kylie, however, was "convinced this was the vibe."

While she won't be on the show anytime soon, Kim did spoof The Bachelorette when she was on SNL back in 2021. Revisit that sketch below.