New Docs Detail How Dad Allegedly Executed Three Sons Amid Wife & Daughter's Attempts to Stop Him

Facebook/Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

The court documents also claim Chad Doerman told authorities that "thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him that he hadn't slept for three or four days" prior to the grisly murders.

Disturbing new details have been revealed about the moments Ohio father Chad Doerman allegedly attacked his entire family, killing his three young sons as his wife and daughter struggled to protect them.

Doerman stands accused of fatally shooting sons Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3 on June 15. He has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges facing him ... despite prosecutors previously saying he admitted to planning the killings.

Warning: The allegations below are extremely disturbing.

According to a bill of particulars filed by prosecutors laying out the allegations against the suspect (via FOX19), the attack happened after Doerman returned home early from work and had his wife and sons "join him in the master bedroom for a nap." At some point, he allegedly got out of bed, loaded a rifle and shot son Hunter twice. Though his stepdaughter was watching TV in another room during the nap, authorities say she "witnessed the shooting."

According to the report, the boys' sister saw Doerman chase after one of the children who made a run for it toward a nearby field -- Clayton, 7 -- shooting him and causing him to fall to the ground. Doerman then allegedly shot the child in the head, "at close range."

As this happened, the young girl is said to have ran back inside the home and picked up the youngest boy, Chase, before she "attempted to flee the residence with him." Doerman, however, allegedly caught up to her, held her at gunpoint and "demanded" she put down the child, which she did as she "begged" him not to shoot her. Doerman allegedly shot at Chase, but his gun didn't fire, so the child ran to his mother. The sister, meanwhile, ran to the fire department and told witnesses her father was "killing everyone."

The two parents then got into a "physical altercation," with Doerman reportedly "going so far as to bite" his wife to get her to drop Chase, per investigators. During the altercation, she is said to have placed her thumb over the barrel of the gun and was shot, causing her to drop the child. Doerman is accused of then fatally shooting the third son, before laying all three boys in the same area on the side of the home.

According to the docs, he then "sat on the side stoop of the residence and calmly watched [the wife] undertake futile live-saving measures on her three children," who all died from their injuries.

The docs also claim Doerman told authorities, "I did it. Take me to jail" and said "I shouldn't have done that." They also claim he "admitted to having been thinking about shooting his sons since October" and indicated "that the thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him that he hadn't slept for three or four days prior" to the murders.

Doerman of Monroe Township, Ohio was arrested on Thursday, June 15 after police responded to a number of 911 calls to his home. One of them, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, was from a woman screaming that "her babies had been shot."

Previously, bodycam footage was released from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office which showed authorities arriving at the home -- proceeding with caution knowing the suspect had a rifle on him. In the video, Doerman can be seen sitting on the front stoop of the home with the gun beside him, before being thrown to the ground and handcuffed.

"Man, I ain't trying to hurt nobody. I'm completely sober. Never done drugs in my life," he said to authorities, before admitting that he had done drugs when he was younger but was "sober" now. "I'm not trying to hurt you," he told the deputies, before yelling at the family dog to go inside.

In the background, the children's mother can be heard screaming, "They're dead, aren't they? What do I do?" She then wailed, "He took my life from me, my life! They're so little!"