Ashley Graham Opens Up About THAT Interview With Hugh Grant

Ashley Graham is opening up about her very awkward interview with Hugh Grant at the Oscars earlier this year.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, the model opened up about the viral interaction.

"I could tell he didn't want to be there, that was obvious. Before, we were chatting, he was very pleasant," she said.

"Then we started rolling and he was like, 'I don't want to be here,' and I was, 'OK, work with me! I get it! But like, work with me?'"

"I was trying my hardest to be my nice, upbeat self and he gave me what he had. I didn't get the Vanity Fair comment. My public school system didn't have that book, probably," Graham continued. "It's crazy how viral it went."

While the interviewer noted that "everyone has a grumpy Hugh in their family," Ashley noted that she wishes she knew that before hand. "I just remembered him from Love Actually where he was charming!"

Back in March, Graham chatted with Grant on the red carpet, and their awkward interactions went viral on the internet.

When Graham asked what his favorite thing about coming to the Oscars was, he responded, "The whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair," alluding to William Thackeray's 1848 novel. However, Graham thought he was talking about the Oscars after-party that Vanity Fair hosts every year and garners lots of media attention.

"Oh, it's all about Vanity Fair. That’s where we let loose," she responded to Grant, who looked unamused.

She also asked the actor what he was wearing, to which he gave a blunt response: "My suit."

The model also asked him about Glass Onion, in which he had a cameo.

"How fun is it to shoot something like that?" she asked.

"Well I'm barely in it," he responded. "I was in it for about three seconds."

"It still must have been fun though, you had fun right?" she tried to salvage the conversation.