Drake Fan Who Threw 36G Bra On Stage Reveals Private DMs with Rapper After Playboy Contract

"He slid up on a Story," Veronica Correia, 21, began before divulging her private DMs with the Hotline Bling artist

A Drake fan who was propelled into stardom after she threw her bra on stage has now revealed her private DMs with the rapper.

Veronica Correia, 21, was recently hired by Playboy after she caught the attention of Drake at his concert in Brooklyn, New York last month.

"Damn, 36G?" said Drake onstage. "Locate this woman immediately."

Veronica, a Rhode Island native who also runs a coffee shop in her home state, spoke with Drake about how to deal with her newfound fame, revealing that he reached out to her.

"He slid up on a Story and just simply sent a laughing face. I took a day or two to respond because I didn't know what to say," revealed Correia on Club Ambition.

"I wrote out this paragraph basically just thanking him for the experience, like an awesome show," continued Veronica. "Then I told him that I own a coffee shop in Cumberland and asked him if he likes coffee."

She revealed that Drake divulged that he likes his coffee "iced and sweet."

"He was laughing at all my messages, so I asked him, 'Oh do you think I'm funny?' and he said, 'I think you're really sought-after right now.'"

Veronica then asked the rapper for advice on dealing with the online attention that she has been getting, some of which has been negative.

"He said just to live your amazing life, like, people are faceless and they would never really say the negative comments to your face," she revealed.

"I'm like, yeah, wow, now I'm definitely not paying them any attention," concluded Veronica.