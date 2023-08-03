Chrissy Teigen House Tour Includes Ketamine Trip-Inspired Art, Insane Kids Rooms & Best Place to 'Take a S---'

YouTube

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave fans an inside look at their beautiful home.

The famous couple opened their doors to Architectural Digests' Open Door series, where they gave a tour of their Beverly Hills mansion.

After showing off the living room -- which Teigen joked she's always in on her Instagram Stories -- and kitchen and "piano bar" -- where John tickled the keys with daughter Luna -- they moved onto the dining room. Noting they hardly use the space -- except for Girl Scout troupe meetings, of course, -- Teigen, 37, revealed how a drug trip inspired an art installation in the room.

"I did ketamine," said the model, bluntly. "I basically was like-therapeutic ketamine," she added, before Legend, 44, added that it was "doctor supervised."

"I came home and I was like 'Wouldn't it be so amazing if we had two beautiful butterfly wings that were holding our house up?' So this is [Jake Arnold's] interpretation of the butterfly wings," she explained.

"They're kind of like, butterflies, flowers," chimed in Legend. "Each wing slash petal was installed one by one."

The couple then moved on to their children's bedrooms, which could easily make every kid -- and even some adults -- jealous.

Their seven-year-old daughter Luna's bedroom was pastel pink, complete with a slide, a ball pit, and a cozy nook where she sometimes has sleepovers with her brother. 5-year-old Miles room, meanwhile, has a safari theme. His bed is a Jeep inspired bunk, there's a reading cave, and even a rock-climbing wall.

After the movie theater and family room, the pair showed off their powder room, which was crafted with a beautiful blue and white stone throughout.

"This is the most magical powder room I could imagine," said Legend. "It's all the same stone throughout. So the sink, the walls, everything is just all this beautiful stone. These sconces are vintage and it's a vibe in here. Don't you want to move into this powder room?"

"There's no better place to take a s--t," cracked Chrissy.

"Mm-hmm," agreed John. "This is where the magic happens."