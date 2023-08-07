Alicia Keys' Posts Adorable Videos of Son Genesis with Taylor Swift — And Internet is Smitten!

Instagram

Genesis even got a handwritten note from Taylor when he stopped by her Eras Tour

Alicia Keys' son Genesis is stealing hearts after the pair attended an LA show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Keys took to Instagram to share some special moments from the show and some throwbacks of Genesis and Swift in the past.

"Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!" wrote Keys. "Genesis adores u 💜💜💜."

The carousel started off with a video of Taylor giving Genesis, 8, a kiss on the cheek as he poses, beaming.

Genesis, the second child of Keys and Swizz Beatz, also traded friendship bracelets with Taylor, as is tradition for fans at the concert.

Keys was also seen bouncing Genesis on her back as she danced during Taylor's show.

In another video, Genesis even received a special handwritten note from Taylor, which he can be seen opening.

The singer also shared an adorable throwback video of one of Genesis' first interactions with Taylor -- you just gotta watch it for yourself!