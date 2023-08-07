Who Is Ashley Moore? Model Pictured Kissing Jeremy Allen White Amid His Divorce

Getty / Instagram

She's trending ... but who is Ashley Moore?

As the internet scrambles to find out who the woman pictured kissing Jeremy Allen White is -- amid his very public divorce -- we here at TooFab would like to point the curious-minded to a now-nearly five-year-old interview we did with Ashley Moore.

When we talked to Moore in 2018 she was promoting her E! reality series Model Squad which chronicled the trials and tribulations of nine models in New York City. For her, that meant, at the time, transitioning from the Los Angeles market to the high-fashion industry in the Big Apple. Something that worked out very well for her.

Read on for more information about Moore!

The Jeremy Allen White of It All

The Bear star's wife of nearly four years, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce from the actor earlier this year in May.

Now just months later, White was seen kissing Moore in public during a steamy outing in Los Angeles on August 5.

No word from either party whether or not they are serious or if it's all just some summer fun.

Timlin and White are parents to daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2. They married in 2019.

She's a Model

Ashley Moore began her career as a model and is currently signed to The Gersh Agency, she is also repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment. She initially signed with NOUS Model Management in 2012 when she was 19.

She appeared in Drake's 2013 "Hold On, We’re Going Home" music video and more recently featured in Kygo's video for "Not OK" in 2019.

She is an Actress

Moore is also an actress with a number of credits to her name.

She starred in the 2021 television series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, based off the hit films.

Moore also appeared in 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Her upcoming projects include Salvation, Tripped Up, and Rule of Thirds.

Instagram

Her Age (Hint She is Thriving)

Moore celebrated her birthday on July 20, turning 30 this year.

In a photo she posted to Instagram to mark the occasion she wrote: "This is 30 & not so dirty".

She Travels (a Lot)

The model also travels the world -- posting gorgeous photos from exotic locales all over the globe.

Destinations that often feature in her social media posts include Greece, Africa, Czech Republic and other eastern European countries.

She posts photos from these envy-inducing trips to her 840k-plus Instagram followers -- but not all of the content is simply sharing her life.

The influencer also has a collaboration with Alo Yoga -- a brand she describes as her "new obsession."

