JWoww Says Andy Cohen Scares Her After WWHL Appearance, Makes Her Feel 'Very Insecure'

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley says Andy Cohen intimidates her "because you never know what's gonna come out of his mouth," adding that he makes her feel "very insecure" as a woman.
Just days after the Jersey Shore cast appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Jenni "JWoww" Farley admitted that host Andy Cohen scares her, admitting that during the show, she was "petrified."
Farley was a little quieter than her other castmates in the interview segment, and she's usually not shy about speaking her feelings. As it turns out, though, she might have been nervous about drawing attention to herself.
"He's intimidating because you never know what’s gonna come out of his mouth," Farley said on Barstool Sports' Out and About podcast after their appearance. "As a woman, you can become very insecure very quickly."
Out and About co-host Pat McAuliffe, who worked as a production assistant on WWHL before getting fired more than a decade ago, agreed with Farley that Cohen can be "scary," but her co-stars Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi didn't see it.
Giancola said she thought he was "nice," while Polizzi wanted Farley to explain what she found scary about Cohen. It turns out, her reason is very personal, and we'll just say, we get it entirely.
After Farley explained that she would get nervous about what Cohen might ask next, Polizzi summed it up by saying the two had "history." That history, from Farley's perspective, is Cohen continuously and relentlessly asking her, "What plastic surgery have you gotten done?"
"I'm just like, it's 2023, bro," Farley said on the podcast, "like, who gives a s--t?" The reality star has admitted to cosmetic procedures over the years, but it's certainly understandable she doesn't want to be bombarded with questions about it all the time.
Cohen didn't ask the cast about plastic surgery during their Thursday night appearance on the show, but he did ask them who their rudest celebrity encounter was. Farley did not answer, but Polizzi said Joy Behar while Giancola and Deena Cortese shared a not-so-great experience with Ryan Reynolds.
You can check out all they had to say about that and much more from their WWHL appearance below.