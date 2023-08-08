Olivia Newton-John's Family Shares 'Supernatural' Connections with Her After Death

Getty

Olivia Newton-John passed away one year ago today after a battle with cancer, but daughter Chloe Lattanzi and widower John Easterling say they're still seeing the superstar.

It's always hard to say goodbye to a loved one, but Olivia Newton-John's family says they're still getting the opportunity to say hello to the late "Grease" icon... just as she promised.

According to the singer's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, she and Newton-John used to watch paranormal shows together years ago. "I'd say, 'You gotta show up for me," Lattanzi told People. "And she was like, 'I'll show up as one of those orb things.'"

After her mother's death in August 2022, Lattanzi says Newton-John is doing just that. "Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same color as this," said Lattanzi, touching a pendant she was holding.

The aquamarine-hued jewelry was a gift Lattanzi's stepfather John Easterling had once given Newton-John, who subsequently had gifted it to Lattanzi before her death.

Easterling shared that he had a similar experience with a blue orb tied to his late wife, sharing that he'd taken her ashes to Peru, the place they first wed, for what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary.

"I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes," he said. "It's been a supernatural year."

Lattanzi and Easterling are continuing Newton-John's legacy, keeping her spirit as alive as they believe it to be, leading her annual Olivia's Walk for Wellness in her native Australia. The fundraising effort supports the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center.

Newton-John succumbed to the disease after a 30-year battle with breast cancer, much of it private. Her cancer recurred in 2013, nearly 20 years after she was first diagnosed, with the singer revealing it had metasticized to her sacrum in 2017.

Lattanzi moved back home to care for her mother at this stage, helping Easterling to make the decision to bring Newton-John home from the hospital as the end neared. "We were like, 'She doesn't want to be here,'" Lattanzi said. "We wanted to get her home to the animals, to the birds."

Newton-John passed at home, with Lattanzi sharing her final moment. "She opened her eyes, looked at me and mouthed, 'I love you,'" Lattanzi recalled. "That's a very special last memory for me."

Now, she continues to feel her mother's spirit within her and by her side as she also pursues her own music career. "I know she's wrapping her wings around me, and I believe in myself now. We feel her every single day."

That connection is what Lattanzi knows will help carry her through the challenges of helming her mother's annual Walk without her by their side. "I know it's going to be really hard emotionally, but I'm excited to do this for her," said Lattanzi.

Easterling agreed, saying that moving forward is the best way they can honor the woman they both loved so much. "I have to stop and just be grateful," he said. "She wants us to live life and love life and never lose sight of the good things."

Olivia's Walk for Wellness is scheduled to take place at Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne on Sunday, October 8. Fans can participate in person, or virtually.