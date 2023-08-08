Russell Brand Reflects on Short-Lived Marriage to Katy Perry 12 Years Later

Getty / YouTube / National Geographic

Russell Brand is taking a look back at his brief marriage to Katy Perry.

During Sunday's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the 48-year-old actor -- who was married to Perry from 2010 to 2012 -- reflected on his relationship with the pop star, sharing that their short-lived marriage came during a "chaotic" time in his 30s.

"I didn't start really making a proper living until I was about 30, actually. The movies that I did in the States all happened in my early 30s," Brand told Grylls, who then asked about his marriage to Perry.

"That was when I was sort of most in the public eye and working in America. Some aspects of [that time] were amazing," Brand recalled in reply, before adding of Perry, "She's an amazing person. It was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone type aspect of fame."

"Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember as being a little bit chaotic and a bit for me ... a little disconnected," he added.

Brand and Perry, 38, split in 2011 after only 14 months of marriage. The former informed the latter of the divorce through text. The former's couple divorce was finalized in 2012.

Brand went on to marry Scottish blogger Laura Gallacher in 2017. The couple share two daughters: Mabel, 6, and Peggy, 5. Brand revealed in June that he and Gallacher are expecting their third child.