Charlize Theron Celebrates Birthday at Eras Tour With Daughters

Instagram

"We had such a great f---ing time," wrote Charlize of their night out at Taylor's Los Angeles concert

Charlize Theron had the best birthday ever-- at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour!

The actress posted a video of her and daughters August and Jackson dancing together to "Shake It Off" at Taylor's Los Angeles stop of the Eras Tour.

Theron, who was celebrating her 48th birthday, took to Instagram to praise Swift for the show.

"Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!," wrote the star. "We had such a great f---ing time."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

August and Jackson sported their Taylor Swift t-shirts, while Theron opted for a stylish white blazer and tan-colored hat.

The Los Angeles stops of the Eras Tour at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood attracted numerous A-list celebrities.

Alicia Keys' son Genesis stole hearts after the pair attended one of the performances and garnered attention from Swift herself.

"Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!" wrote Keys on Instagram. "Genesis adores u 💜💜💜."