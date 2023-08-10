Big Brother Blowout: What Happened After HG Ejected for Racial Slur -- Plus, First Eviction

CBS

After dropping a racial slur on the Live Feeds, one Houseguest faces the show's zero tolerance policy, but that doesn't stop the live eviction from happening -- did Kirsten or Felicia do enough to save their game?

Fans speculating that the shockingly casual racial slur by one Houseguest might lead to a reprieve for both of this week's Big Brother 25 nominees were left disappointed. The game was left two people down after tonight's double eviction.

Just one week into the season, 17 Houseguests have already become 15. At this rate, there's hardly room for one surprise double-eviction later in the season. Could there perhaps be new blood coming into the House?

Anyone thinking of a possible Battle Back scenario can probably let that fall to the wayside, as Julie Chen Moonves did not hesitate to tell this season's evicted Houseguest about the secret relationship in the House.

While there were no competitions this week after a surprise twist left the House in a state we've never seen before following this week's eviction, there was still plenty of drama. It all centered around the house's warring factions/alliances, and a couple of loose cannons.

We gave Felicia all the props in the world for figuring out that there was a five-person alliance forming in the Scary Room, which was then confirmed when Jared was invited to flesh it out to a full eight people — and he immediately went and filled in his mom, Cirie.

In tonight's episode, the House reacted to the existence of The Handful with a counter-alliance, and then by poking the youngsters right in their paranoia. We're still on the fence if this is a good strategic move at all. There's something to be said about flying under the radar.

Schooling The Handful

The Handful is made up of Cameron, 34, Blue, 25, Jag, 25, Matt, 27, and Reilly, 24. Cory, 21, America, 27, and Jared, 25, were later added as a second tier to fill out their numbers. Notice anything in common with the above? Aside from Cameron, they're all in their 20s.

Miss Felicia quickly figured out the Scary Room was bonding into a tight-knit group, and so she countered with the Bye, Bye Bitches! By it's very nature, this group was older, including Felicia, 63, Cirie, 53, Izzy, 32, Mecole, 30, and Bowie Jane, who is 45 but pretending to be 34.

That's already a much older demographic. Well, after Hisam, 45, was picked top lay in the Veto, Cirie filled him in on the existence of a younger person's alliance, which sent him into self-preservation mode to keep nominations the same. He pulled out the win, and then decided the older players should fight back.

With no knowledge of the Bye, Bye Bitches as an alliance, Hisam proposed an alliance of older players which just happened to include all five women, as well as himself and Red, 37. Izzy came up with the idea to call themselves The Professors because they're poised to school the kids.

All of a sudden, we have a generational war going on in the House.

After Luke's elimination for dropping the n-word, which broke through the Live Feeds and quickly became national news, only Kirsten was left out of both of these groups. If ever there was a sure sign she was in trouble this week, that was it.

After Racial Slur

Let's take a moment here to step back to that moment, which just happened earlier this week. Footage previously seen on LIve Feeds was broadcast, featuring Luke in a conversation with Cory, Hisam, and Jared. It was here that he too casually dropped the n-word, before trying to awkwardly change it to "dude."

After a clearly shocked Cory and Hisam left the room, Luke kept talking to a very quiet Jared, telling him that Cory and Hisam had bigger reactions than he did. He also tried to say he was going to say "narwhale," which is — well, we don't even know what to say about that.

Not seen on the Live Feeds, which were cut not too long after this moment and still have not returned at the time of this writing, was Jared's actual reaction, which we saw in a confessional.

"My reaction in the moment, being the only Black male in this house, I don't know what to say," he said. "Anything I do or say can come off aggressive."

Shortly after this, Luke was called to the Diary Room and never seen again. Instead, Reilly called the House for a meeting where she announced he'd been ejected for violating the show's Code of Conduct by dropping a racial slur.

It was at this point that Cory spoke to the room of stunned faces to try and offer up what happened. He explained that the use of the n-word was "directed towards me in a very casual, using it between friends kind of way and I think the reaction was like, 'You've got to go to bed, man.' I walked out like, 'Did I just hear that?'"

HIsam then said he didn't hear it, though he certainly looked uncomfortable in that moment. Jared, clearly uncomfortable now, interjected to say, "Listen, I respect exactly what you're saying, Cory, but considering what the situation was, it's not fair to try to have this as a family convo."

As he walked off, he clarified his conflicted feelings in a confessional, where he emphasized that he doesn't believe Luke was coming from a place of actual racism.

"I've had friends like Luke in the past. It's really weird to try to have that conversation. That's why I didn't tell anybody," he said. "I don't associate ignorance with malice. Whether Luke meant it in that way or not, it was rules and regulations and we were told clearly before walking into this house."

"It's hard to help people understand where you're coming from, especially being the only Black man in this house," he added, before signing off with a message for Luke. "With that being said, Luke, I wish you the best, bro. I really do hope it was a learning situation for you."

Loose Lips Sink 'Ships

Back to the game still going on in the house, things were perfectly set up for a battle of the ages, and we were perfectly happy to watch this play out. But, all of that got tossed up in the air thanks to a couple of loose cannons who took it upon themselves to shake things up.

Red was the first one. Freshly invited into The Professors, he headed straight up to current Head of Household Reilly to talk game. He proceeded to say that based on his own observations, he believes she's in an alliance with — and then named off every member of The Handful one by one.

Reilly immediately knew the alliance was outed, but we're still not sure if this was a good idea. He was shortly followed by Izzy, who literally told the HOH to "cut the bulls--t" and admit they're working with people.

Why are The Professors playing so aggressive? When Izzy checked in with Cirie about confronting Reilly, it was clear that Cirie wasn't too pleased with the aggression, either. Why give away your hand, at all? At the worst, The Handful now knows they've been exposed, and they know there are other alliances in the House.

Did Izzy and Red think that rattling Reilly and The Handful would somehow benefit their games, or the games of The Professors? With the mega-alliances pretty even in numbers right now, the next HOH winner could shift the direction of the game entirely.

Reilly and her alliance were also tipped off early enough to consider that maybe it would be better to send Felicia packing and bring Kirsten in as a loyal number. She's the right demographic, and would certainly show loyalty to a group that saved her. This is why information is so key.

Elimination & Aftermath

Unfortunately for Kirsten, the alliance apparently couldn't get it together enough in time to change her fate. It would have been a smart move, in all honesty, because it would have knocked The Professors down to six members and lifted them to nine.

They still have a slight edge at eight to seven. The Professors do have a miniscule advantage in that The Handful doesn't seem to know the entire rest of the house has aligned against them. That is, unless Red and Izzy have tipped them off with their brazen displays.

Kirsten's eviction led to a big reveal that could shake up everything even more. One element no one knew in the house, including Kirsten, was that Cirie and Jared are mother and son. With them in opposing alliances, they're in the unique position to be able to know everything going on in the house.

But, keeping this kind of a secret for 100 days was a tall ask. They can offer no familiarity, and have to be so careful even in telling stories about themselves and their family. Cirie already dropped a fake name for her sons.

But they can't always be together in every conversation. With the Live Feeds down since Luke was removed from the House, fans didn't catch an exchange Kirsten said happened just an hour or so before the live show started.

According to the evicted Houeguest, Jared had revealed that his nickname with his family was J-Bleezy (forgive us if this spelling is atrociously wrong!), which they recognized as the same nickname for one of Cirie's sons. She said no one put two and two together at the time, but that could all change.

To this point, Izzy is the only one who knows the secret, which is why Cirie has been managing that relationship so hard. The house finding out the woman who's become a legend for her devious social game on Survivor and The Traitors has been hiding her own son in the house as a ride-or-die ally? That would be hard to recover from!

There was no Head of Household competition at the end of the live episode, but something else unprecedented appeared to happen. When Julie sent us to "eavesdrop" on the Houseguests, the house was empty. She played along, calling for them, until we saw a low-budget cheesy vortex probably created in MS Paint closing in the backyard.

The Scary-verse has struck again. Cory had promised that for one Houseguest, they wouldn't be as luck as he was. He spent an hour sucked into the nether region. Now, it appears the entire house has been sucked somewhere, but does that warning mean only 14 will return?

We're guessing they were pulled away for the HOH competition, where whomever comes in last will get sucked into the nether region for longer than Cory was taken, which could definitely be detrimental to their game with the house so evenly divided.

Houseguest Report Cards

Hisam Goueli (45, geriatric physician) is adding strategy to his already impressive challenge prowess, making him a huge threat. In orchestrating The Professors, he did the dirty work for Cirie in building an even bigger shield around her. But it's already proving an effective alliance, if for nothing else than rattling the younger Handful. If they can keep it together, they really could achieve their goal of older people dominating the season and ultimately winning. [Grade: A-]

Felicia Cannon (63, real estate agent) is so dangerous. Everyone loves her. She appears to be genuinely sweet and a little goofy, falling into the hot tub and dropping mics everywhere. All of it is so endearing, a lot of the younger players have no idea just how hard she is playing this game, and how much she sees. It's already a lot of fun watching her play, too. [Grade: B+]

Cirie Fields (53, nurse) is managing Izzy, playing both sides against the middle, getting intel from her son about The Handful. She is so far behind the scenes, the Houseguests have forgotten about her, but she is working harder than anyone else in this game. It's awe-inspiring to watch her work, though we can't imagine they'll let her run the whole game! Would they? Izzy remains the biggest threat to her game, and even being allies with her isn't doing much to mitigate that risk. [Grade: B+]

Jared Fields (25, exterminator) kept his cool when the n-word was dropped in front of him, but admitted to an internal struggle in that moment. It's completely understandable. Add that to the incredible weight he's carrying on the game side, and now he has to represent all Black men in that moment?! He handled it with grace, just as he's been settling into the most dangerous position in the game, feeding intel to his mom while not exposing their relationship. [Grade: B]

Red Utley (37, sales) made a bold move when he confronted Reilly and filled her with paranoia. It was brazen, but it was also effective, as she started to almost immediately spiral. Getting her paranoid, in her head and emotional is a great way to derail her solid start in the game, as well as rattle The Handful that they've been exposed. [Grade: B-]

America Lopez (27, medical receptionist) didn't manage to convince her alliance to keep Kirsten, but we give her credit for seeing that potential advantage and at least trying. Especially because she was absolutely right. They're in a far more vulnerable spot than had they kept her. Plus, Kirsten was only a day or two ahead of the rest of the House in trying to build alliances. America is seeing the game, so her next step is figuring out how to take some control of it. [Grade: B-]

Cory Wurtenberger (21, college student) didn't do much in this episode, but we're still dinging him for geeking out too much about Cirie. That's a radar you do not want to be on, and Cirie never forgets those who are a danger to her. His only saving grace is that he knows she's a huge threat. The question is can he do anything about it in time? [Grade: C+]

Mecole Hayes (30, political consultant), Bowie Jane Ball (45, barrister/DJ) & slipped into the larger Professor alliance, and are otherwise laying low. They're in a good position no matter what, because when the sides start firing at one another, they're not going to notice the background players this early. [Grade: C]

Blue Kim (25, brand strategist), Jag Bains (25, truck company owner), Matthew Klotz (27, deaflympics gold medalist) & Cameron Hardin (34, stay-at-home dad) are The Handful's equivalent of the above, laying low and letting the louder and more brash personalities become targets as the house prepares to go to war — or their alliance prepares to implode. Also, can we note that it's pretty s--tty if the show to not set up a prompter or something so Matt can know when it's time to leave the Diary Room after voting. [Grade: C]

Reilly Smedley (24, bartender) needs to get it together coming out of this Head of Household and just step back. She did the will of the House and she didn't even pick the nominees, entirely. This should be an easy-peasy HOH, but she is spiraling emotionally after Red and Izzy confronted her so aggressively. That spiral could send shockwaves through the alliance, weakening its entire structure. [Grade: C-]

Izzy Gleicher (32, professional flutist) rocked the boat even more than Red did, but she also painted a big target on her back by coming at Reilly so aggressively. Her game in jeopardy puts Cirie and Jared's games in jeopardy, as she knows their secret, making her a huge risk factor right now. She's playing a little wild and with her own emotions, which seem to be a little bitter. [Grade: C-]

Kirsten Elwin (25, molecular biologist) wasn't a great pick strategically to go first. She was on the block and desperate, overpromising. It is hard to break trust this early, so trying to work multiple deals at once is risky. She played hard and she's paying for it, but we're not sure her eviction helps the current HOH or her side of the house. [Grade: F]

