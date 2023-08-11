Gal Gadot Spits Before Going 'Non-Verbal' After Eating Spicy Wings on Hot Ones

YouTube

Gal Gadot might be an action star who's served in the military and won the Miss Israel recipient ... but she can't always handle the heat.

On the latest episode of Hot Ones, Gal sat down with Sean Evans to answer some probing questions while also eating the spiciest of hot wings.

In between Qs about her career, the 38-year-old Wonder Woman star was able to handle the spice ... at least at first ... until she reached "Da Bomb," which often takes out other celebrities who join the show.

Even though Gal revealed that her friend helped her prepare for the spicy food -- and even showed off her breathing techniques -- it wasn't enough when she reached this hot wing.

"I feel like I'm eating death," said Gadot, before she took a bite of chicken.

However, the actress was down for the count after the heat kicked in -- so much so that she was left speechless.

"I don't think I've ever had a guest so perfect in their non-verbal communication," said Evans. The actress could only laugh in response, as she spit into her napkin. "I'm just interpreting this abstract dance over here," continued Evans, as Gadot remained silent and again spit into her napkin.

Evans moved on to ask her another question, but she could only give an exasperated, "What?!" back.

When she pulled herself together, Gadot noted that "it's like ninja-ing," before bringing in a pop culture point of comparison.

"Remember in Harry Potter ... when he sucks the life out of him?" she asked Evans. "Like that! Sucked the life out of me. Like what is happening?"

The video, which was filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike, was to promote Gadot's new film Heart of Stone, which hits Netflix today.