Woman Goes Into Labor at P!nk Concert; Gives Baby 'Serendipitous' Name

"This is the sweetest!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!," Pink posted on X to celebrate.

A New York woman got more than she bargained for when she went into a P!nk concert pregnant and left going into labor!

Angela Mercer was attending the singer's tour stop at Fenway Park, receiving a call from her OB-GYN after just sitting down for the show. Mercer had called her moments before, leaving a message about experiencing contractions at 31 weeks.

"My doctor was like, 'This is more than Braxton Hicks, you need to get to a hospital,'" recalled Mercer to Today.com. However, Mercer -- accompanied by her mother and sister-in-law -- were unable to find transportation.

"We tried Uber, Lyft, everything. This went on for 25 minutes," she continued. "Eventually, I was like, 'Alright. We're just going to have to walk.' Then my mom stopped someone in scrubs and they said, 'You need to call an ambulance.' So that's what we did. It felt silly because it was only 3/4 of a mile."

That night, Mercer gave birth to her son, Aycen Hart ... yes, as in P!nk's husband Carey Hart.

Even though Mercer and her husband, Ace, had chosen the name months prior, she calls the name "serendipitous." The baby, delivered via C-section, weighed in at 4 pounds, 7 ounces at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"Isn't it amazing how that worked out?" said Mercer of the name choice. "People were suggesting names like Boston and Fenway, and it just so happened that we already had one that was relevant."

"Some of the nurses happened to be at the concert that night and when they heard about my story, they were sending clips to show us," said Mercer, who missed the concert. "All the staff were so great."

P!nk even posted to X to share her well wishes to the family.

Ace, Mercer's husband, unfortunately missed the big event, as he was home in New York with the couple's 3-year-old son Hollis.

"He was getting ice cream when he got the phone call that the baby was coming!" said Mercer, lightheartedly.