Why Brody Jenner Plans on Parenting the 'Exact Opposite' Way of Dad Caitlyn Jenner

Getty

The reality star -- who welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Honey, with fiancée Tia Blanco last month -- said what he's looking forward to most about fatherhood "is doing things differently" than Caitlyn.

It looks like Brody Jenner won't be following in his father Caitlyn's footsteps when it comes to parenting his daughter.

On Thursday, The Hills alum and his fiancée Tia Blanco announced the birth of their first child, Honey Rae Jenner, and posted a 12-minute video to their joint YouTube channel, which documented their journey to becoming parents, including Tia's home birth.

At one point in the video, below, Brody, 39, shared what he's looking forward to most about becoming a father, revealing that he plans to parent "the exact opposite" way Caitlyn did.

"I think that what I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did," he said, adding that he "didn't have the greatest relationship" with Caitlyn as she "wasn't really around for me growing up."

"I think just being, doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be and getting ready for the journey and just so very excited," Brody continued.

"Tia and I are absolutely thrilled," he added. "She's going to be the best mom, and hopefully, I can just be the absolute best father, and be there for all of these incredible events in her life."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brody and his older brother, Brandon, 42, are the sons of Caitlyn and his ex-wife Linda Thompson. Both have spoken out in the past about how they had strained relationships with Caitlyn, saying their father didn't spend much time with them growing up, especially after she married Kris Jenner in 1991. (Caitlyn and Kris, of course, are parents to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, now 27 and 26 respectively, and the former couple split in 2013, and divorced in 2015.)

Meanwhile, Brody and Tia, 26, welcomed their baby girl, Honey, on July 29. The couple -- who went public with their relationship in June 2022 -- announced they were expecting their first child in January. The two became engaged in June when Brody popped the question at Tia's baby shower. His father, Caitlyn, attended the shower.

In Thursday's YouTube video, Brody admitted that wasn't sure if he was going to be able to be a father.