Shanna Moakler Reveals Her Dad Passed Away, 7 Months After Her Mom's Death

"I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me," wrote Shanna, whose kids Landon and Alabama also paid tribute to their late grandfather on Instagram.

Shanna Moakler is sharing some sad news with her followers.

On Friday, the model took to Instagram to reveal her father, John W. Moakler II, had passed away, just seven months after she lost her mother.

Shanna posted a series of throwback family photos, including several shots of herself and her father posing together, and a picture of John, who was a dentist, working on someone's teeth.

"It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother," she captioned the post. "I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him."

"My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for," she continued. "I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it."

"I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it," she wrote, before expressing her gratitude to those who have shown their love and support. "I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed."

The 48-year-old did not share any details regarding the cause of John's death.

Meanwhile, Shanna's kids Landon and Alabama Barker -- whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker -- both paid tribute to their late grandfather on their Instagram Stories, resharing a photo from Shanna's post that featured a picture of their grandparents when they were young.

"With the heaviest heart .. I'm writing this message," Alabama, 17, wrote. "It was so hard to [lose] both of you in one year, but today my grandpa went up to heaven, I love you both very dearly, both of you ! & I hope you are reunited & finally at relief till we meet again. ❤️"

"I love you so much grandpa and now your[e] with grandma rest in peace ❤️," Landon, 19, shared in his post.

Back in January, Shanna sadly announced that her mother, Gail, had died at the age of 77, sharing the news with People.

"I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," she said. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be."

"As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive," she continued. "More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life."

Shanna concluded, "I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love. Godspeed."

The former reality star also mourned her mom's death on Instagram at the time.

"This is the day I always feared, losing my best friend, support system and beautiful mom," she wrote alongside a carousel of throwback photos. "I honestly can't find the words to express how loving, kind and amazing she was. I Honestly don't know how I will do this life without her. How lucky I am to have been her daughter and to have had her for as long as I did."

Shanna called her mom "everything I hoped to be," before adding that she would "miss her every second of everyday."