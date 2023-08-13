Jimmy Fallon Crashes Jonas Brothers Concert for Karaoke Killers and Social Media Is So Confused

Getty

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon was a surprise guest for the second stop of Jonas Brothers' The Tour at Yankee Stadium, so of course he led the crowd in a karaoke rendition of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside."

Jimmy Fallon can now add performing in front of a sold-out Yankee Stadium off of his bucket list -- at least we think this has never happened for him before -- after he crashed Jonas Brothers' The Tour stop in New York Sunday night.

"The Tonight Show" host was an unexpected surprise for the crowd at the second stop of the boys' world tour that kicked off August 12 and is expected to continue until June 20, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Fallon shared his big moment with a video posted to his X (née Twitter) account, thanking the band for his "surprise guest spot" and Yankee Stadium for "turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget."

Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/1CJ7B5ywIT — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 14, 2023 @jimmyfallon

That's right, Fallon turned it into a karaoke party during intermission. He came out technically to reintroduce the band for the second half of their show.

But as he proudly strutted onto the stage and announced he "brought my boom box," it was clear he wasn't going to just announced the group. Instead, he decided to do a little hype work, too.

"Are we having fun yet?" he shouted to the enthusiastic crowd. We're not sure anyone in attendance could match his own enthusiasm, though, as he began to jump around while leading them in a rousing rendition of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside."

As for Jonas Brothers, this tour is a culmination of their careers to date, with music from across five different albums represented.

"It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale," Nick told People of their 67-song setlist.

Tracks come from the albums Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying (2009), Happiness Begins (2019), and The Album (2023), as well as a few standalone singles like "What a Man Gotta Do," Nick Jonas' "Jealous" and DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean."

Fans took to social media to share their videos and express equal parts delight and confusion at Fallon's appearance. It's not just that he dropped in as a special guest, but then leading the crowd in singing a Killers' song at a JoBros show? Yeah, it was kind of random.

In the most bizarre moment of my terrestrial life, Jimmy Fallon just showed up during the Jonas Brothers concert intermission to sing along to Mr Brightside by The Killers pic.twitter.com/GU0iL2ocJg — Alex Ambrose (@alexfromNJ) August 14, 2023 @alexfromNJ

jimmy fallon singing mr brightside at the jonas brothers concert was definitely not on my 2023 bingo card 😭



pic.twitter.com/0jhPSTkJiK — ☀️🧁🌱 (@blueblrdhoneyy) August 14, 2023 @blueblrdhoneyy

i literally thought i hallucinated jimmy fallon singing mr brightside at the jonas brothers yankee stadium show pic.twitter.com/KhklLnYvLg — lexy (@lexyhwhite) August 14, 2023 @lexyhwhite

can we just talk about how jimmy fallon made a random appearance at the jonas brothers show tonight, just to sing mr. brightside and introduce them for the second act?



i loved every second of it#JonasBrothers #thetour @jonasbrothers @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/vjjvKATyQd — y2cali 💿📼 (@caliiinoel) August 14, 2023 @caliiinoel

Nothing but respect to Jimmy Fallon for getting on stage at the Jonas Brothers concert and deciding the only way to get the attention of thousands of girls in their 20s was by singing “Mr. Brightside.” — Katie (@kschaffstall13) August 14, 2023 @kschaffstall13

Unclear on why, but we’re singing Mr Brightside with Jimmy Fallon at Yankee Stadium for the Jonas Brothers #thetour pic.twitter.com/B2yPPKLsFS — Emily (@ejweeks) August 14, 2023 @ejweeks

jimmy fallon is on stage doing mr. brightside… and that’s what you missed on glee pic.twitter.com/cg9l6toz7t — bayareajonas✨ (@BayAreaJonas) August 14, 2023 @BayAreaJonas

In a matter of 5 minutes it went from intermission to Jimmy Fallon singing mr brightside with all of Yankee stadium to Nick Jonas in a backwards hat and honestly wellness check should be ordered — Meghan Hackney (@meghanhackney) August 14, 2023 @meghanhackney

File this under: the most random things to ever occur



Jonas Brothers’ intermission guest: Jimmy Fallon singing Mr. Brightside pic.twitter.com/U5BH8WUTtU — Hannah Smith (@hlsmith_2) August 14, 2023 @hlsmith_2

the whitest I have ever been in my entire life is right now, at the jonas brothers concert, watching - and I cannot stress this enough - jimmy fallon sing - truly could not emphasize further - Mr. Brightside — Rozzie (@rozzheeg) August 14, 2023 @rozzheeg

Wait, I’m changing my man of the month to Jimmy Fallon. I’m sorry but like I have the hugest crush on him and I always have but him singing Mr. Brightside at the Jonas Brothers concert earlier tonight refueled my schoolgirl crush on him. pic.twitter.com/L8OUkHSKF4 — Bailey⁷☆ (@baygoesmoo) August 14, 2023 @baygoesmoo

I can’t believe the Jonas Brothers showed up at the Jimmy Fallon concert — Jackie 🪩 (@htxjonas) August 14, 2023 @htxjonas