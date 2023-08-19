Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She's Had a Facelift

Getty

"I love that my face is changing and aging," the actress told Allure, while also revealing why she'll "never" undergo a weight loss transformation for a movie role ever again.

Charlize Theron is sharing her thoughts on aging.

While discussing her Dior L'Or de J'Adore perfume campaign with Allure, the actress opened up about accepting how her body and face have changed as she's gotten older, and shut down any possible rumors that she's undergone plastic surgery -- specifically a facelift.

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging," Theron, 48, said. "[But] people think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?'"

"I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens," she added.

The Oscar winner called out the double standards with how men and women age.

"I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers," she said. "I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

Theron went on to share why she'll "never" undergo a weight loss transformation for a film role ever again as she did for Monster and Tully.

"I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can't take it off," she told Allure. "When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight."

"Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight,'" she added. "And he was like, 'You're over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.' Nobody wants to hear that."

The Fast X star -- who is mom to daughters August and Jackson -- said her kids "have no concept of what age is like."