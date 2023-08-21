Lana Del Rey's Waffle House Gig Might Finally Make Sense Now

Getty

Fans think this might finally explain why the pop star was working as a waitress

Lana Del Rey just announced 10 stops in the United States for a tour to promote her new album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The tour will stop in the Southern United States, starting on September 14th in Franklin, Tennessee. The singer will travel through the South before making her final stop at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia on October 5th.

The singer was spotted working a shift in a Florence, Alabama Waffle House and fans are left puzzled as to why-- but now it's possible that it was to promote this new tour.

Tickets for the shows will become available on August 25th at livenation.com.

The "Blue Jeans" singer even had her own uniform and "Lana" name tag.

There's speculation that the act could be linked to her new song Paris, Texas in which she sings, "I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand/Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama."

The song comes from her most recent album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd which released in March of this year.

Lana Del Rey working at Waffle House pic.twitter.com/7V5av4OFrs — honeymoun (@honeymounz) July 20, 2023 @honeymounz

AL.com reported they asked local studios if Lana had been recording, but they dismissed that as a possibility.

Fans who interacted with Lana are also marveling at how nice the singer was.

"It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice," one fan told AL.

"She was so down to earth and real with us," said another.

The tour dates are as follows:

Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake