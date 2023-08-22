Drake's Son Adonis Designed Cover for New Album

Instagram

The 5-year-old budding artist has already landed his first big client

Drake just dropped the cover for his new album, and it has a very special artist!

The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that his son Adonis, 5, designed the cover for his upcoming release.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS," he wrote alongside the art on Instagram. "Cover by Adonis"

Drake has been spending the summer with his son, Adonis Graham, and the pair have been seen bonding together, with the 5-year-old even attending one of his concerts.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When performing in Los Angeles, the star had one ask of his fans: to keep their undergarments intact-- as concertgoers have been recently throwing their bras onstage to the rapper.

"Look, to be honest with you, I can't talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time," said Drake at the show, in footage caught by fans.

"So we've got to keep this real PG tonight," continued the "Hotline Bling" rapper. "Y'all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night."

Adonis, born in 2017, is the son of Drake and French artist Sophie Brussaux. Adonis has made several appearances on Drake's Instagram this summer, most recently in a picture of Adonis and Drake's mother, Sandi. Adonis was also posted getting his hair braided by Drake in an adorable moment.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.