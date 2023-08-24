Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Considered 'Break Up Counseling' with Ex Christine After Split

TLC / Discovery

He says he wants to "get to a place where I don't hate you" ... while she says she's "not going to do a thing for him anymore."

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown are trying to find middle ground after their divorce ... but it's not looking like an easy journey.

In a new sneak peek at the new season premiere, via Us Weekly, the couple meet up to discuss how they are going to move forward after officially calling it quits on the previous season.

"I've thought about doing break-up counseling with you, like 'Hey we're done. Let's get in a place where we can be functional,'" he said after sitting down across his ex. "Post-breakup counseling?" asked Christina, interrupting with a chuckle, "What for?"

After Kody quiips that maybe all he needs is "grief counseling", he adds, "Listen, I've gotta get to a place where I don't hate you so I never speak bad about you to my children. That's my worry."

"If you need to have some sort of, like, post-breakup counseling with me, that's fine," she responded. "The whole thing is very heartbreaking and it's very sad."

However, Kody didn't seem to appreciate that comment. In a confessional, he added, "She's trying to say it's heartbreaking? She's acting like, in every way possible, that her life is better than it has ever been."

"I feel like, yeah, I need to figure out how to forgive her. That'd be a good idea. But am I ever going to trust her? Probably not," he concluded. In her own confessional, Christine noted that Kody has brought up the idea of counseling for years -- but was confident that, again, "we're not going to do it, we're just not going to."

At this point, therapy doesn't seem like she wants or needs it for herself.

"For years I cared. Whatever he needed, whatever he wanted, I wanted to be the best wife ever," she explained. "Even when it didn't matter to him, I would have done anything he needed me to do. But I'm done. I'm not going to do a thing for him anymore."

Christine and Kody announced they were parting ways after 27 years together in November 2021. The pair are parents to seven children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she revealed on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody married his first wife Meri in 1990, before Janelle joined the family with a spiritual marriage in 1993. Christine was next, spiritually marrying into the family in 1994, before Robyn did the same in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.

Christine is out of the picture, while Meri and Kody announced in January that they had "permanently [terminated] our marriage relationship." He's also "separated" from Janelle.