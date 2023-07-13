Janelle Tells Kody to 'Shut Your F---ing Mouth' In Explosive Sister Wives Trailer as Family Falls Apart

TLC

Some of Kody's kids are seen saying they "don't need a father figure anymore," as Janelle and Meri question their plural marriage and Robyn breaks down in tears in this sneak peek at the new season.

Kody Brown's plural marriages are crumbling around him in the first trailer for the new season of TLC's Sister Wives.

After Christine Brown left him previously on the show, both Janelle and Meri are seen weighing their futures with their shared husband in an explosive sneak peek released Thursday.

The trailer comes after Meri and Kody "made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship" back in January -- and Janelle and Kody also confirmed they were "separated" on the "One on One" special.

The clip begins with Janelle asking Kody, flat out, whether he still even wants to "have a plural family" anymore, telling him, "sometimes I can't tell."

As the footage continues, she's seen venting to Christine, saying, "I'm growing and I need something different. Like, I don't want to be married anymore." Kody is also spotted snapping at Janelle, before she tells him to "Shut your f---ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute." With that, he storms out of their conversation, saying he's done listening to her while she exclaimed, "F--- you!"

According to Janelle, "everybody's angry" on the new season, as Kody admits he's in "this bad place with Janelle and Christine's gone," adding that he also doesn't "know what to do with Meri."

Meri, for her part, at least starts the season by saying she still has "hope" for her future with Kody -- telling him, "I don't want you to think I'm walking away." Later, however, she tells Robyn that she believes Jody is "done with me."

"This is not the happy go lucky Kody brown that I used to know," she says at another point, before sitting down with both Kody and Meri to tell them, "I just wanted to let you know I'm not going to be around. It's not what I want."

Robyn breaks down in tears upon hearing this, reiterating her dream scenario where she and her sister wives would spend their golden years sitting together on a porch "with our kids and our grandkids," a dream which no longer seems possible.

Kody's own kids seem to confirm her fears, as his son with Janelle, Garrison, is also seen saying, "You know what, Robyn, have him. We're all grown adults that don't need a father figure anymore."

According to TLC, the new season will show Kody "still grappling with the fallout from his divorce with Christine, and he is struggling in many of his other relationships."

"Christine, however, is learning to love who she is on her own by planning trips and celebrations along the way. Robyn is the only wife secure in her marriage yet devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart," the synopsis continues. "Meri is steadily coming to realize that Kody isn't going to have the change of heart she has been waiting for and makes a life-changing decision. Lastly, Kody has been spending less and less time at Janelle's house, and, after an explosive fight, she kicks him out. Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome."