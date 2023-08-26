Hollywood Pays Tribute to Bob Barker, Legendary Price Is Right Host Dead at 99

Getty

Hollywood is mourning the death of legendary game show host, Bob Barker.

TMZ reported that Barker passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 99. Per his rep, Barker died of natural causes.

He was best known for being a longtime host of the CBS game show, The Price Is Right, which he hosted until his retirement in 2007.

Following the news of Barker's passing, tributes began pouring in, with stars taking to social media to honor the television legend and animal rights activist.

Comedian Drew Carey, who took over hosting The Price Is Right following Barker's retirement, paid tribute to Barker on X (formerly Twitter.)

"Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you," he wrote, before sharing a photo of himself and Barker on the set of the game show in a follow-up post.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler shared a touching post on X and Instagram, in which he honored Barker, who famously made a cameo in Sandler's 1996 comedy, Happy Gilmore.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me," Sandler wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of himself and Barker. "He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

Actress Julie Bowen -- who also starred in Happy Gilmore -- posted a photo of Barker posing alongside the film's cast, including herself and Sandler.

"I will never forget Adam convincing Bob Barker to say the iconic line, 'the price is WRONG, bi*ch!' Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, he just…said it," she captioned an Instagram post. "It's one of my favorite filming memories ever."

"In honor of Bob: please remember to spay and neuter your pets. RIP Bob," she added.

Meanwhile, "CBS also shared a statement that read: We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to 'come on down.' In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023 @DrewFromTV

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023 @RobSchneider

We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary… pic.twitter.com/ql3ZLDAh2J — CBS (@CBS) August 26, 2023 @CBS

Bob Barker I have a feeling U were meet by an army of animal angels. Because U were their angel on earth. 🦛🦘🦔🦓🦒🦏🦌🐼🐺🐰🐭🐒🐐🐈🐅🐂🐨🐁🐘🐶❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/2cbKghyXMM — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 26, 2023 @Diane_Warren

Legend. Icon. With a career that spanned over 60 years on television and radio, Bob Barker was one of the world's most recognizable game show hosts, entertaining generations.

1/2https://t.co/FTaDAZSzHX — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) August 26, 2023 @sagaftra