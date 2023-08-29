Erika Jayne Reveals She's Dating 'Someone Younger' Amid Divorce

Getty

"I deserve a moment of peace," the RHOBH star said amid her divorce from 84-year-old Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne revealed that she's dating younger.

While appearing on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Jayne opened up about her new relationship.

While the girls were chatting about the "hottest Bravo husbands," Mellencamp asked Jayne if she's "always attracted to an elder male" -- Jayne is currently in the middle of a divorce from 84-year-old Tom Girardi.

"No, I'm actually seeing someone younger now," responded Jayne, who shared that he attended her Las Vegas residency show, Bet It All on Blonde.

While the singer said she would keep her relationship private, she did divulge that he "has black hair and brown skin."

She continued to share that she won't be revealing the relationship on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Absolutely not. No. Come on, guys, I deserve a moment of peace," said Jayne. "I take this day by day. I'm not saying that [about] the relationship, I'm saying that about life... As long as it feels good and we're happy, I'm good."

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi after 20 years of marriage amid various legal battles surrounding the high-powered lawyer's alleged misconduct.

While Jayne said that their split was due to alleged infidelity, lawsuits were filed against the former couple accusing them of using their divorce as a way to "fraudulently protect" their money and conceal their involvement with an embezzlement case.