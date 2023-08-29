Josh Seiter Denies Involvement in Death Hoax After Ex-Girlfriend Says She Believes It Was a 'Stunt'

Instagram/Getty

RuPaul's Drag Race star Monica Beverly Hillz isn't buying it after her ex-boyfriend, Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter, released a video saying he was alive and his Instagram page had been hacked one day after a post announcing his death.

The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter's story about his Instagram page getting hacked being how a death hoax about him circulated for 24 hours before he reclaimed control and set the record straight isn't sitting right with ex-girlfriend and RuPaul's Drag Race queen Monica Beverly Hillz.

Now, he is denying her claims that this was a calculated "stunt."

In an extensive interview with EW, Monica, whose given name is Monica Dejesus-Anay, shared her doubts on his assertion his IG page was hacked, noting that it took her a month to reclaim hers after it happened, and accuses him of being a "clout chaser."

"Those are all ridiculous accusations made up by somebody with nothing better to do with their time," Seiter responded in an email received by the outlet.

"As a mental health advocate, issues of suicide are very sensitive for me. To suggest that I would orchestrate a death post around that issue is sickening," his message continued. "I have dedicated the last 8 years of my life blogging and raising awareness about mental health, and I will continue to do so. Regardless of what my detractors have to say."

In her Instagram post, Dejesus-Anay wrote that she believes Seiter "was able to pull this stunt as a cisgender white man - acting like he was dead - when so many of my sisters and trans women of color have been brutally murdered this year and the same love and support isn't shown to them."

She suggested that "men who do this" are compensating "for some insecurity or darkness" and urged women to "keep those men who seek our fame and attention far away from us."

Dejesus-Anay and Seiter officially dated, per her interview, for only about three weeks, having broken up on August 22, six days before the death hoax post hit his Instagram page.

According to Dejesus-Anay, Seiter broke up with her via message, telling her, "Hey hun, I'm sorry, but I'm not good. My grandpa passed away this morning in his sleep. Heading to the airport now, my life is in shambles, and I can't give you the time and dedication you deserve. Let's remain friends. Thank you for being amazing."

As for believing he was dead for a day only to find out he's alive, Dejesus-Anay said she doesn't have the words for that feeling. "I'm baffled. I'm angry. I'm happy he's alive, I'm happy he's here, but this is so infuriating to me," she told EW.

Aside from believing that it's not possible to recover an IG page in a day, Dejesus-Anay also said that she finds it suspect that Seiter never contacted her to tell her his page had been hacked and he was alive.

"You dated me, if your s--t was hacked, you should've called me, the first one," she said. "He knows me well enough to know I would've picked up the phone, because I'm friends with all of my exes. He has my number, to call me and say, 'Hey, I need your help, you can release a statement saying my thing is hacked.'"

At the same time, Dejesus-Anay does not know for certain what may or may not have happened with Seiter or his account as she admitted that he's had her blocked since they broke up. She only found out about the hoax and subsequent video along with the rest of the world.

Dejesus-Anay paid tribute to Seiter on Monday night when she believed he had passed away with a since-deleted post on Instagram, and more in her Stories. She claims he told her he had multiple IG accounts, she she believes he was aware of all of this, including her posts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Seiter released a video confirming that he was alive and asserting that his account had been "hacked," leaving him locked out for 24 hours. The reality star -- who has been open about his struggles with mental health -- slammed the hacker for "playing a cruel joke" and "mocking my mental illness."

"As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked," Seiter said in the video. "For the last 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it."

"Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts," he continued. "And I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post."

On Monday, a false statement was shared to Seiter's Instagram account.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," the statement began. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace."

"We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being," the message continued. "While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve. For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources."

Seiter was a contestant on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, in which he competed to win the heart of Kaitlyn Bristowe. He was eliminated in the first week.

As shown in multiple posts on his Instagram account, Seiter has previously opened up about his struggles with mental health, including battles with depression, anxiety, and OCD.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.