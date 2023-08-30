TikTok Star Alix Earle Reveals One Thing She'll Always Keep 'Private,' Talks Breast Augmentation

Tyler Joe/Elle

"You can't control everything and what everyone thinks. It's really just about being happy offline, and then you can be yourself online," the influencer shared in a new profile with Elle.

TikTok star Alix Earle is getting candid about navigating fame -- including the downside: online hate.

In a wide-ranging profile with Elle, the 22-year-old social media personality -- who has over 5.7 million followers on TikTok -- detailed how she handles criticism and public scrutiny.

Earle said she finds it "strange" when she "see[s] people talk about me as if I'm not able to see the videos or read the comments. I'm sitting right there on my phone scrolling."

"I’m putting myself out there, so people are allowed to have their own opinions," she added, "... I care about their constructive criticism, but not so much the hate."

However, the influencer said she isn't bothered by the "negative comments" but takes issue with "the ones that just aren't true."

"You can't control everything and what everyone thinks. It's really just about being happy offline, and then you can be yourself online," Earle explained. "Navigating relationships and sharing them at the same time with millions of people is definitely a little stressful. I like to share what goes on in my life with my followers, but there are also some moments that you have to keep private."

Earle said she's turned to stepmother Ashley Dupré for advice when it comes to dealing with backlash, noting that she's "super close" with her stepmom. (Dupré became known for her involvement in the 2008 Eliot Spitzer prostitution scandal, which led to the resignation of the then-New York governor.)

"One time I was overwhelmed about something of mine and I called my dad," Earle told Elle. "He was like, 'You should really talk to Ashley about this. She has dealt with this before, stuff in the media.' It's brought us closer because she's able to guide me through it.'"

When asked for an example of the type of advice she's received from her stepmom, she said, "Life goes on. Not everything is as crazy as it feels in the moment. People get past things."

Earle, of course, is known for being relatable and genuine, and has opened up about everything from plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures to her struggles with cystic acne.

The internet star even celebrated her "boobaversary" back in January, marking the one-year anniversary of her breast augmentation surgery in a TikTok video.

As for why she's open about why she decided to be open about the procedure, Earle said, "If I've gotten it done, I'm fine with sharing it."

She noted how she would see all "these perfect people online" while growing up, yet it wasn't clear how they achieved their looks. "No one really talks about it," Earle told Elle, sharing that she made the decision just to be honest about it. "And also, it’s a pretty obvious thing."

While the University of Miami graduate "share[s] a lot" on TikTok, she said there is one thing she'll always keep "private."

"Obviously, conversations with my friends and in relationships, and with my family, all of that’s private," Earle said. "But I kind of give the brief overview of everything. I don't think there’s anything specific that I try to stay away from."