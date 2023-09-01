Miley Cyrus Reflects on Falling In Love with Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth on The Last Song

TikTok

In the latest installment of her Used to Be Young series on TikTok, Cyrus looks back at how her relationship with Hemsworth began.

While Miley Cyrus got quite a few breakup songs out of her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, she's also able to look back at some of their time together fondly.

All week long, the singer has been posting short videos to TiKTok in which she reflects on moments from her past, all part of a promotional post for her new single "Used to Be Young." On Friday, she shared a new clip in which she reacts to a photo of her and Hemsworth about to kiss from the 2010 film The Last Song.

The two -- who later tied the knot -- met while filming the teen romance, which was written by Nicholas Sparks.

"In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney and I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana," shared the former child star in her new video.

"Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three and Liam was a part of that final three," she continued.

"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life," added Miley. "So the chemistry was undeniable and that was the beginning of a long 10 year relationship."

That's all she had to say about the Hemsworth of it all, but she also made a self-deprecating joke about her mane in the film -- cracking, "I'm just your average teen with with 250 individual hair extensions!"

Earlier this week, Cyrus shared another TiKTok in which she looked back at the Malibu home the two shared together -- which burned down in California wildfires in 2018.

"The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist," she said of the 2007 album. "And so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down."

"That house had so much magic to it," she added. "It ended up really changing my life."

Liam and Miley first met when they were both still teenagers. He proposed two-and-a-half years later, though they would be off-again, on-again before moving in together at the Malibu home.

The two married in December 2018, but by August 2019, they were separated; their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

The pop star dropped the song and music video for "Used to Be Young" last Friday.

The track is an emotional ballad, with Miley reflecting on her "wild" and "crazy" days. At one point in the video, Miley can be seen with tears in her eyes while wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt underneath a glittering red corset as she sings to the camera.