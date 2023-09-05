Jack Osbourne Says Mom Sharon Needs Plastic Surgery Tune-Up Every 5k Miles Just Like a Car

Getty

While his sister Kelly defends getting frequent cosmetic procedures, insisting "I do not want one of those necks in which you can flick."

Jack Osbourne recently delivered some wisecracks about his mother's penchant for plastic surgery.

And it seems his famous mom, Sharon Osbourne, actually couldn't agree more with his humorous assessment.

In a new clip from the famous family's recently revived podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, the 37-year-old joked that his mom's face was not unlike a car that needed regular tune-ups.

"I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It's like a car," Jack said. "Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up."

Laughing in reply, Sharon said, "That's right. Everybody needs it."

"Does everybody need it?" Jack questions with both his mom and sister Kelly Osbourne affirming that "yes" everybody does.

His father Ozzy takes the counter position while Jack also remains skeptical, asking again "really?" in response.

To which Kelly says, "Look, I do not want one of those necks in which you can flick. That will never happen."

"Have you guys seen that they think in the next, like, five years, they're going to completely halt aging?" Jack offers without providing the source of the apparent scientific research.

"It's too late for me," his mom says in reply. "I'll be f--king 75!"

When her son asks if she wouldn't prefer to remain "75 for, like, another 75 years" he is emphatically shot down with Sharon simply saying "No."

The humorous conversation comes after Sharon told The Sun in April that she was put off by a botched surgery in 2021.

"That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f---ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more," she said. "Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."

Last year, Osbourne opened up about just how "horrendous" that previous procedure really was, telling The Sunday Times it left her looking "like one of those f---ing mummies that they wrap" with bandages.

"It hurt like hell. You have no idea," she said of the five-and-a-half-hour surgery -- telling the outlet she even exclaimed, "You've got to be f---ing joking" to her doctor after seeing the results.

"One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f---ing Cyclops," she said at the time. "I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"