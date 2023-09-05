Miley Cryus Details Being Strapped to a Gurney in South Africa While Her Malibu Home Burned Down

TikTok

Miley Cyrus is opening up about the moment she found out her Malibu home had burned down.

In a new TikTok video posted as part of Cyrus' "Used To Be Young" series Tuesday, the 30-year-old singer detailed being strapped to a gurney in South Africa, where she was filming an episode of Black Mirror, when she got the news.

"I was filming Black Mirror, and while I was there the Woolsey Fires happened in Malibu," Cyrus began. "And I was in South Africa, but it was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip."

As fans recall, Cyrus starred in a season 5 episode of the anthology series titled, "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too," which saw her as a pop star whose charmed existence isn't quite as rosy as it appears.

The experience turned out to be an anxiety-inducing one for Cyrus, who said it wasn't until a few years after the 2018 fire that she began having anxiety attacks about being strapped down to a gurney -- the attacks, Cyrus said, happened anytime she was due to perform.

"Probably two or three years later after this happened, I didn't understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached that I would be strapped down to a gurney," she explained.

Cyrus continued, "So I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform, and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense. But actually, as my house was burning down, I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs, locked to a bed."

The "Flowers" singer said she had to continue filming amid the tragedy, shooting one of the show's pivotal scenes just one day after learning that the home, which she shared with ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth," had burned down.

"The show must go on," Cyrus quipped.

Cyrus reflected on the former couple's Malibu home in a previous part of the TikTok series, calling it "magic."

"That house had so much magic to it," she said. "It ended up really changing my life."

The $2.5 million home was one of 1600 homes destroyed by the Woolsey Fires, which devastated the Malibu area at the time.

"Completely devastated [sic] by the fires affecting my community," Miley wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."

Hemsworth also posted on social media at the time, describing the natural disaster as "heartbreaking."

