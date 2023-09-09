Khloé Kardashian Wears Necklace with Niece Dream's Name After Clarifying 'Third Parent' Comments

Getty/Instagram

The Kardashians star was seen wearing the jewelry -- which also featured the names of her children True, 5, and Tatum, 1, -- in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

Khloé Kardashian is a proud mama -- and auntie!

On Friday, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to promote her collaboration with activewear brand, Fabletics. In the video, Khloé, 39, can be seen wearing a silver, diamond necklace that displays the names of her two kids -- daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, -- in addition to her niece, Dream, 6.

True's nameplate was featured in the middle, while Tatum's and Dream's were on the left and right, respectively. Khloé shares True and Tatum with ex True Thompson. Meanwhile, her niece Dream is the daughter of her brother Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna.

Instagram

Her post comes almost two months after Khloé opened up about her close relationship with her niece Dream while planning the child's sixth birthday on a July episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

"I feel like I'm a third parent for Dream," she said in a confessional. "I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, her own mom or whoever, it's important she gets it from whoever she gets it from."

"Dream is one of my babies too," she added, before saying that she also, generally, just loves "mothering people." She concluded, "It's so in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn't have it any other way."

The Good American founder said she's "crazy close" with Rob, 36, but does "not have a relationship with Dream's mom" Blac Chyna, noting that "it's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

For those who forgot, Chyna filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashians, accusing them of defaming her, leading to the cancellation of her show Rob & Chyna with ex Rob. The family came out victorious.

Khloé was hit with criticism over the comments she made on the episode as some accused her of throwing shade at Chyna (real name Angela White) and her parenting.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After the episode aired, the reality star took to Instagram to clarify some comments she felt had been "taken out of context" by the media.

"I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure. True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship. I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sister my babies. I take pride in this love and always have."

Adding she believes it "takes a village to raise a child," Khloé said it's a mentality shared by her own family.

"I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted," she continued. "Rob Is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life."

"I'm sure the narrative of 'The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about but there is nothing there anymore. We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house and any family members house for that matter."

She concluded, "Please stop pitting us against one another. Life is hard enough. Let's try to lead with love and understanding, especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day."

While speaking with ET, last month, Chyna said she was never bothered by Khloé's comments, as she understood exactly where the reality star was coming from.