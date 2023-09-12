Amy Schumer Apologizes for 'Cyberbullying' Nicole Kidman, Drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Getty

Comedian Amy Schumer alluded to That '70s Show alums Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' letters of support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson in a since-deleted apology for "cyberbullying" Nicole Kidman at the U.S. Open.

It all started when Schumer shared a snapshot of Nicole Kidman looking intent as she watched the U.S. Open. Schumer -- who was also in attendance -- captioned the pic, "This how human sit," mocking Kidman's apparent stiff demeanor and pose in the shot.

After an immediate backlash that started in the comments of that very post, Schumer removed the post from her Instagram feed.

One commenter asked her, per Page Six, "Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now? Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror."

After removing the offending post, Schumer followed it up with a snarky apology, which she has also since deleted.

"I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien," she wrote in the follow-up post. "I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness." She then closed with the hashtag takingtimetoheal.

While not calling anyone out by name, Kutcher and Kunis have taken the most heat of the That '70s Show cast members who wrote letters of support for co-star Danny Masterson after his conviction on two counts of forcible rape and before he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

The married couple shared a video explaining how it was that they came to write the letters, while expressing their adamant support for victims of sexual assault. The video was received just about as poorly as the reveal that they had written letters in the first place.

One of Masterson's victims shared a statement, per a post shared to journalist Yashar Ali's X (formerly Twitter) account, saying, "This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check -- especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"

In their apology video, Kutcher and Kunis explained that their intention was never to discredit the accusers in the case or stand against the guilty verdict reached. They said they were asked by his family to offer character testimonies in an effort to seek mercy ahead of sentencing.