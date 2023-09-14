Sofia Vergara Leaves AGT Stage After Another Howie Mandel Jibe About Her Single Status

Getty

But the whole incident was all in good fun as the America's Got Talent judge was playfully taking a lie detector test

Sofia Vergara did not want to hear any more jokes about her relationship status from Howie Mandel!

While sitting in the "tot seat", where the America's Got Talent judges take a lie detector test in a tater tot seat for their sponsor Sonic, Vergara was asked a host of questions from her fellow judges.

She answered questions like if Simon Cowell was "like a sweet puppy," and she also revealed that she liked working on AGT better than Modern Family.

Sofia got fed up when Mandel asked if she was "interested in" anyone in the audience after being recently single.

"That's it!" said Vergara, as she took off the detector and went to sit back down at her spot.

Mandel is clearly trying to set Vergara up, as this isn't the first time he mentioned her newfound single status on the show. Mandel told one contestant that she was single on a previous episode.

However, Mandel claims that he was "helping Sofia!" as he told ET. "[Sofia] came over and she thought it was funny. She [said it was] good [and said] how much she wants that."

Sofia recently split from husband Joe Manganiello earlier this year.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."