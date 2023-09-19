Christina Milian Talks Rumored Feud With Jennifer Lopez Over Her Song 'Play'

Getty

Christina Milian is clearing the air over her rumored feud with Jennifer Lopez.

Milian, who co-wrote Lopez's 2001 hit, "Play," told Page Six that she's all good with the song being placed on J.Lo's sophomore album despite originally recording it for her own LP.

"Hands down, she killed it. She's so good. I love that song," Milian, who helped write the track when she was just 19 years old says. "I'm so happy that she did it."

The song was written in just 15 minutes, during a studio session the morning after Milian's 19th birthday following a night of partying in Sweden.

"I was like, 'This just sounds too easy.' It was just too easy to write at that moment," she remembers. "I wrote the song in, like, 15 minutes and it was a joke to me because I had just started to become a writer."

It had the makings of an instant hit, but with "AM to PM" already on her self-titled LP, the singer was worried the label wouldn't sign off on two party tracks leading the project.

Before the album could even be finalized, former Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Tommy Mottola, heard "Play" and immediately claimed it for his artist Lopez, who was signed to Epic Records at the time.

"The guy comes in and he hears 'Play,' loves it and is like, 'I want this as her single,'" Milian recalls. "And the next thing I know, she's in New York, she's recording the song and I came in to help rewrite some of the stuff."

In addition to co-writing the hit, Milian, now 41, lent her vocals to the track's chorus, with her backing vocals distinctly detectable on the song.

As for why feud speculation still exists more than 20 years after the track's release, many fans are upset that Lopez didn't give Milian feature credit.

Passing it off as relative norm, the singer-actress said it was a collaborative effort that is not uncommon in the music industry.

"It's funny when people talk about this being kind of a thing about me singing on the song with Jennifer. I mean, I have background singers on some of my songs," Milian says.

She continues, "It’s no different than Michael Jackson having background singers on songs or Britney Spears. This is what music is made of. You want a blend of voices. It makes songs better, to me."