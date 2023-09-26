The View's Sara Haines Believes Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Rumored Romance Is 'PR Stunt'

Getty

"I don't care who she dates, but it's not because I'm a bad person," said The View panelist, who explained why she was strongly against discussing the possible romance during the show's Hot Topics segment.

While many Swifties are absolutely living for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance, one person who is definitely not a fan is The View's Sara Haines.

During Monday's episode of the Behind the Table podcast, The View cohost and the daytime talk show's executive producer Brian Teta recalled how there was a "disagreement" over whether or not the panel would discuss Swift and Kelce during Monday's Hot Topics segment.

Teta said he wanted to address the topic because "the entire world [was] talking" about the 33-year-old singer and Kansas City Chiefs player, also 33, after the former attended the latter's game on Sunday. While Haines said she and Teta normally "vibe," she was "upset" with the EP as she was strongly against discussing Swift and Kelce's possible romance because she believes it's all for publicity.

"I can usually find something, but I'll let you know when I don't care," Haines explained. "This is a PR stunt, this whole thing, and I'm just not that interested in it, because it feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt."

"She does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get," she added. "Like, she's good. We're good."

In response, Teta said Haines' comments were proof that she has "an opinion that would've been interesting to hear on television." However, she disagreed.

"The Swifties are as bad as the Beyhive," Haines said. "They come for you and no matter ... if you even just allude to them. I don't like to put negative energy out there, I don't care who she dates, but it's not because I'm a bad person."

"But, this is interesting," Teta replied, to which Haines interrupted saying, "No, it's not."

Haines -- who again noted that she believes Swift and Kelce's reported relationship is a "publicity stunt" -- shared that she wasn't the only cohost who was "not interested" in discussing the topic, revealing that Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro were also on her side, while Alyssa Farah Griffin was for the topic.

"So Alyssa and I carry the ball," Haines said, sharing how she believes the segment would have went down. "Alyssa says something, and then I say, 'I'm really not interested in who Taylor Swift dates. It's a PR stunt.' What are we going to do with the next three and a half minutes?"

Teta said she ultimately decided against pushing for the conversation since the majority of the panel agreed with Haines.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023 @paytonsun

"Moral of the story is everyone doesn't always agree, and I made the decision not to do the topic because several of you felt this way, but I felt there's a public interest," Teta told Haines. "You have an opinion, it might not be an opinion that people agree with, it might not be the most positive opinion in the world, but that's okay, you do you.

After weeks of dating speculation, Swift attended Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs' game versus the Chicago Bears. The Grammy winner not only went to the game, but watched it alongside Kelce's mom, Donna, in their suite. If that didn't drive fans crazy enough, Swift and Kelce were also spotted leaving the game together.