Paris Jackson Responds to Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old and Haggard'

Paris Jackson is responding to trolls calling her "old and haggard" following a recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

In a video the 25-year-old posted to Instagram, the singer hit back by going natural and sharing a caption aimed at her haters.

"this is no filter no makeup and regular lighting for the people that wrote really shitty comments about how old and haggard i look in my last video," wrote Jackson in her caption.

"i am literally 25," she continued. "just young and haggard thank you very much."

The video included audio of someone sarcastically saying, "Well, okay," as she rolled her eyes.

Her post came after Jackson shared a previous video of her at Paris Fashion Week (above), in which she was seen wearing a stunning burgundy dress and dark glam makeup while attending an event for Christian Louboutin.

In the footage, she's seen telling the camera operator that they're "too close" to her, while laughing.

Many of the commenters said she looked "chic," "incredible" and "gorgeous," with quite a few also pointing out her resemblance to her father, the late Michael Jackson. But, of course, some trolls felt the need to criticize her appearance as well, prompting her response.

After her post calling jokingly calling herself "young and haggard," some celebrities also took to the comments of her video to voice their support Jackson.

"I love you!" wrote Keke Palmer. "Ugh, the internet is so cruel. You're beautiful inside and out," wrote model Karen Elson.

TV Asa Soltan Rahmati wrote, "Beautiful Goddess❤️", while Nyle DiMarco added, "I wanna be haggard too 🔥"

"youre the most beautiful human ive ever met inside & out," wrote model Meredith Mickelson.

She then deactivated the comments on the post.

Paris previously opened up about internet trolls who disrespect her for not posing to social media on her father's birthday.

"There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f--king minds," she continued. "They tell me to kill myself. And they're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram."

Paris also noted that despite these trolls wanting to ensure she pauses to celebrate her father's birthday each year, that's not at all what he wanted when she knew him.

"When he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that," she shared. "He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party."

Asking for kindness in her Instagram post, Paris urged fans in her caption, "Please don't use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met)."