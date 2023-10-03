Christy Carlson Romano Says Mom Suggested Breast Implants as Teen

YouTube / Getty

"I had that really tight very, like, rigid uniform on," she explained. "I remember seeing [myself]... standing face-to-face with [Hilary Duff] and I'm completely flat-chested."

Christy Carlson Romano is opening up about her decision to get breast implants when she was a teen.

The Disney Channel actress spoke on the Vulnerable podcast, where she claimed her mother influenced her decision to get plastic surgery.

"At the time obviously, I was coming of age in Hollywood … and my mom and me looked at footage or some s–t," she said, explaining her body image issues coming on around the time of filming Cadet Kelly.

"She was like, 'Christy, if you want to get breast implants, I just want to let you know that’s an option.'"

She noted that her mother is "from a whole different generation," adding, "I love my mom...she was stage mom-ing that moment."

Romano also shared that she "did decide to go through with" the operation when she turned 18.

The Kim Possible star also talked about her experience of feeling "really ugly" while filming Cadet Kelly as her character "wasn't glam" and was "in juxtaposition" to Hilary Duff's character.

"I had that really tight very, like, rigid uniform on," she explained. "I remember seeing [myself]... standing face-to-face with her and I'm completely flat-chested."

Romano's co-star Andrea Lewis, who she spoke with on the podcast, noted that she had "almost the polar opposite" experience filming the movie.

"I have big boobs, I've always had big boobs, I had big boobs even then and my little uniform made me look flat-chested," continued Lewis. "I thought I looked great."